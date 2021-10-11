‘Dhoni is the greatest, Long live the king': Cricket fraternity on Twitter can't keep calm as Dhoni takes CSK to final

“Dhoni finishes it in style” rang through everyone's ears once again on Sunday night as the Chennai Super Kings played a blistering cameo to steer his team into the IPL 2021 final with a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1. The cricketing fraternity on Twitter could not contain their excitement after witnessing a vintage MS Dhoni knock.

Dhoni came in to bat at No.6 after the dismissal of the well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad. Him walking out of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a far better batsman throughout this season, raised a few eyebrows but little did they know the ending of the script.

Dhoni was beaten by a slower ball by Avesh Khan first up before tonking him for a huge six over deep mid-wicket. Avesh bowled another dot ball to end the over. By this time, Dhoni had scored 6 off 3 and CSK needed 13 runs to win from 6 balls.

Moeen Ali was caught off Tom Curran on the first ball of the 20th over but the batsmen had crossed. Dhoni then smashed three fours in three balls, apart from Curran bowling a wide, to take his side over the line.

With this innings, Dhoni turned back the clock and showcased why he was once the best finisher in world cricket during his prime. Moreover, it was also about Dhoni salvaging a poor season with the bat, much to his admission.

“It was a crucial innings. They were using the bigger boundary very well. Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven't done a lot in the tournament. So you want to get that out of the system. If you are batting well in the nets, just look for the ball, what are the variations, where the bowler could bowl. Other than that there was nothing much in the mind. If there are too many things floating around, it becomes difficult to watch the ball,” said the CSK captain during the post-match presentation.

Him and the team have four days to rest before the grand finale on October 15.