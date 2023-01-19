'MS Dhoni ko bhi credit de do': Yuvraj Singh's throwback post leaves MSD fans miffed on Twitter

On 19th January 2017, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined forces with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to guide India to a memorable win over England in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series at Cuttack. Turning the clock back by putting up a show for the Cuttack crowd in 2017, Yuvraj slammed a sublime 150 off 127 balls to seal Team India's impressive win over the Three Lions.

While Yuvraj played an unforgettable inning and top-scored for Virat Kohli-led Team India, former Indian skipper Dhoni also chipped in with a majestic knock to help the hosts post a gigantic total. Dhoni smashed a quick-fire 134 off 122 balls as India posted a match-winning total of 381/6 in the 50-over format. Reminiscing his batting masterclass against England on Thursday, Yuvraj shared a throwback post on Twitter.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma seems to be...': Sanjay Manjrekar makes bold statement on India captain after 1st ODI vs New Zealand

"Never Give Up #ThrowbackThursday #ThisDayThatYear," Yuvraj captioned his post on Twitter. Taking cognisance of Yuvraj's post on the microblogging site. A host of Dhoni fans weren't pleased to see the former Indian skipper not receiving a special mention from Yuvraj in his tweet. The legendary all-rounder was apparently called out by several Dhoni fans after his post became the talk of the town on social media.

"There is no picture of him with whom he formed a partnership!," a fan wrote. "Still your biggest achievement will be featuring in MSD retirement video," another fan added. Yuvraj's viral post has garnereed over 38.5k likes on Twitter. The 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winner with Dhoni-led Team India has 6 million followers on the microblogging site.

One of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game, Yuvraj smashed 8,609 runs in the 50-over format for India. The former Indian middle-order batter smashed 1523 runs against England - the most he amassed versus a single team in the 50-over format. Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for India from 2000 to 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON