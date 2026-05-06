‘MS Dhoni might get a farewell game in Chennai’: Ashwin chimes in on ex-CSK skipper’s fading IPL comeback hopes

MS Dhoni’s absence from IPL 2026 continues to draw attention, with the veteran yet to feature this season as he works his way back from a knee injury. Initially ruled out of the opening phase, his return has been pushed back further after the issue flared up again during training. Since then, there has been constant speculation about his comeback, with every Chennai Super Kings match raising fresh questions about whether he will return to the XI.

MS Dhoni is yet to play an IPL match this season.(PTI)

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CSK, meanwhile, have steadied their campaign in recent outings and kept themselves in the playoff race. With four league matches remaining, they are still in with a chance if they manage to win at least three. Dhoni has been with the squad since March and has taken part in practice games and net sessions, glimpses of which have circulated widely on social media. Despite that, he is yet to step onto the field in a match. He has also stayed off the ground on matchdays, avoiding the spotlight while the team focuses on its playoff push.

Former CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on Dhoni’s possible return, suggesting that a comeback could disrupt the current balance of the Chennai Super Kings lineup and remains unlikely unless circumstances change later in the season.

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{{^usCountry}} “If MS Dhoni comes, then the combination will be changed. It becomes very difficult, so I think there are very slim chances [of making a comeback]. If they lose two of their next three games, then he might get a farewell game in Chennai," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If MS Dhoni comes, then the combination will be changed. It becomes very difficult, so I think there are very slim chances [of making a comeback]. If they lose two of their next three games, then he might get a farewell game in Chennai," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - CSK’s comeback tale warms hearts, but playoffs may again elude them; Gaikwad can still walk away with positives Ashwin praises Mumbai Indians {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - CSK’s comeback tale warms hearts, but playoffs may again elude them; Gaikwad can still walk away with positives Ashwin praises Mumbai Indians {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who picked up a hamstring injury earlier this season, has made a strong return, marking his comeback with a match-winning 84 against Lucknow Super Giants. His innings proved crucial in keeping Mumbai Indians’ playoff hopes alive at a critical stage of the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who picked up a hamstring injury earlier this season, has made a strong return, marking his comeback with a match-winning 84 against Lucknow Super Giants. His innings proved crucial in keeping Mumbai Indians’ playoff hopes alive at a critical stage of the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashwin reflected on Rohit's match-winning knock while also offering a blunt assessment of the bigger picture for both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, suggesting that results alone may not be enough to define their seasons.

“Rohit Sharma played a very good knock. The way he hit Avesh Khan for a six over extra cover, put it in a loop, and watch it 1000 times. What a shot, he also hit Manimaran Siddharth for a six over the bowler. But LSG and MI have no scene in this IPL. Mumbai have nothing to prove. They only have themselves to prove. But even against LSG, they were in trouble with the ball. So, let’s see if they can do better from hereon," he added.

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