IPL 2021: 'Bowlers love playing under Mahi Bhai,' CSK's K Gowtham on MS Dhoni's leadership

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham revealed on Monday that bowlers love playing for legendary cricketer MS Dhoni as the skipper knows how to get the best out of his bowlers.

"Bowlers love playing under Mahi Bhai because he understands a bowler's strengths and knows how to get the best out of him," Gowtham was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

At the 2021 IPL auction, Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history when he was bought by CSK for a whopping Rs. 9.25 crore. He had entered at the base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

Thirty-two-year-old Gowtham added that it was a dream come true for him to be playing for CSK and also elaborated on what makes the franchise different from most teams in the IPL.

"I don’t feel any pressure of expectations playing for a champion side like CSK.

"The CSK management understands cricket owing to its long association with the game which again reflects in its approach to players – the comforting words and confidence given when things aren’t going right," Gowtham added.

Gowtham also spoke about the importance of a strong leadership group -- like what CSK has -- in a team’s success.

"It makes a big difference as it helps a player to express himself. They talk to the player if anything specific is needed or if he's working on something. When these things are taken care of, it’s much easier for a player to go out and give his best," the new CSK recruit said.

After donning the Rajasthan Royals jersey in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, during which he made a name for himself with his six-hitting prowess at the death, Gowtham moved to Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) in 2020. Last season, however, he only played two matches. In his 24-match IPL career so far, he has scored 156 runs and pocketed 13 wickets.

Three-time champions needed spinning all-rounders for the upcoming season and if they utilize Gowtham efficiently, he could prove to be a match-winner. The Chennai-based side is currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches. The side trained in Chennai from March 8 before checking in to their hotel for the mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the season.

They begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has recovered from an injury sustained during the Australia tour, batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa have joined the squad in Mumbai.