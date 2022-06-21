'Ring up MS Dhoni but don't let anyone influence your decision': Australia great's advice for Rishabh Pant the captain

Rishabh Pant made his debut as India's captain in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa. There were questions raised over his ability to lead when India went 2-0 down in the series and even after they managed to make a comeback and level the series, there were still doubts over his place in the team altogether due to his poor batting form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, however has said that Pant should either ring up former skipper MS Dhoni or speak to KL Rahul, who was initially slated to captain India in the series before an injury ruled him out.

“One thing he needs to do is be more decisive and take control out in the middle, don't let other players come in and over-influence his decisions,” said Hogg on his Youtube page.

“If he needs to learn anything, ring up MS Dhoni or talk to KL Rahul, get your tips, go out, back yourself and do the job. Because when he backs himself, we know that he can achieve anything.”

Hogg also said that it is unfair to compare the other players who have led India this year like Pant, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma's perfect record as the latter has captained India only at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Captaincy, captaincy, captaincy, always a discussion in India. Especially when they are losing and someone's made a comment that Rohit Sharma has a perfect record in 2022, he has won 11 games from 11. But remember, Rohit Sharma has not captained away from India this year. So let's not get too far ahead of ourselves, let's wait till he gets on foreign soil, see how he handles the pressure then,” said Hogg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON