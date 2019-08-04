MS Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his army battalion, watch video

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni is not a part of India’s squad in the ongoing series against West Indies. The wicketkeeper has taken a two-month break from sports to serve his Territorial Army regiment. In a video that was circulated on social media on Sunday, the 37-year-old was seen playing volleyball with his regiment.

Dhoni started his stint with the Indian Army on Friday. A picture of the batsman was released on social media on Saturday in which the seasoned campaigner was seen signing a cricket bat. Dhoni, will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and undertake duties with the troops, Army officials said.

“Lt Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit,” one of the officials said. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011. Also, he is a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps.

However, since Dhoni is a civilian, there were concerns raised around his security. Army chief Bipin Rawat addressed the issue and put all such concerns to rest.

“When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” Rawat told NDTV.

