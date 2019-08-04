e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

MS Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his army battalion, watch video

In a video that was circulated on social media on Sunday, the 37-year-old MS Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with his regiment.

cricket Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army signs an autograph.
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army signs an autograph.(PTI)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni is not a part of India’s squad in the ongoing series against West Indies. The wicketkeeper has taken a two-month break from sports to serve his Territorial Army regiment. In a video that was circulated on social media on Sunday, the 37-year-old was seen playing volleyball with his regiment.

Dhoni started his stint with the Indian Army on Friday. A picture of the batsman was released on social media on Saturday in which the seasoned campaigner was seen signing a cricket bat. Dhoni, will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and undertake duties with the troops, Army officials said.

 

“Lt Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit,” one of the officials said. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011. Also, he is a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Follow live score and updates

However, since Dhoni is a civilian, there were concerns raised around his security. Army chief Bipin Rawat addressed the issue and put all such concerns to rest.

Also read: Dhoni starts two-week stint in Army, picture goes viral

“When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” Rawat told NDTV.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 22:18 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss