'Thala Dhoni and Chennai will remain a connection like very few': Sehwag pays rich tribute to former CSK 'leader'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return on Saturday with top names and two new franchises joining the lucrative T20 competition. But the 15th edition will not see mercurial MS Dhoni walking out for the toss. Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on Thursday said the 40-year-old cricketer has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja after making the team one of the most successful since the league started in 2008.

He had announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, and Dhoni let go of another role in his trademark inimitable style, leaving Chennai captaincy on eve of the 15th edition of the tournament.

In a brief statement, Chennai informed their fans that Dhoni will continue to represent the franchise for the "season and beyond", having led the team to four IPL titles. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in their statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," it further read.

Dhoni's exit from the role led to the cricketing world paying rich tributes to the talismanic captain. In twelve seasons for Chennai, he led them to four titles and five runner-up finishes as well. Many fans and former players took to Twitter to show their respect and love for the World Cup-winning India captain.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also underlined the connection that Dhoni formed with Chennai fans since the league's inception. In the 2008 auction, Chennai had bought Dhoni for USD 1.5 million after a fierce bidding war with Mumbai Indians, who had Sachin Tendulkar as their icon player.

"One of the great stories of the brand that is Indian Premier League. Thala Dhoni and Chennai will remain a connection like very few. Chennai was fortunate to have a leader like him and the support and love he has got from owners and the city has been unbelievable," tweeted Sehwag.

Overall, Dhoni steered Chennai to 116 wins in 190 IPL matches, four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014, before passing the baton over to Jadeja. The Saurashtra all-rounder has been in phenomenal touch lately. Like Dhoni, he's also played a key role in the team's success in the league.

Chennai headline Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They start off their campaign against a new-look Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.