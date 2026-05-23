MS Dhoni tipped to become next CSK head coach: ‘When MSD is there, why are you searching for anyone at all?’

R Ashwin hinted that MS Dhoni could take over as Chennai Super Kings head coach in the future. CSK had a poor IPL 2026 campaign, failing to reach the playoffs. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, they lost their final three league games, finishing at six wins and eight defeats in 14 matches. Now the pressure is on CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. According to reports, the team management is expected to address the team's loss in form.

R Ashwin told a fan that CSK don't need to look anywhere else for a head coach as they already have MS Dhoni.(PTI)

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Fleming recently spoke about his future, stating that head coaches are judged by results and that the decision will be management's.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting blames KKR washout for Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 shocking downward spiral as playoff hopes hang by a thread

R Ashwin drops huge hint

Taking to X, one fan joked that if CSK do replace Fleming as CSK head coach, then it shouldn't be Ashwin. The fan hilariously remarked that the former India player would announce his playing XI on his YouTube channel before the match.

Ashwin responded to the fan in his own original way. "Absolutely agree with you! I will announce 11 and make sure the opposition know the bowling and batting plans as well", he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} "In fact, the above will ensure that the anti corruption unit will take me to task & will also ensure my own failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In fact, the above will ensure that the anti corruption unit will take me to task & will also ensure my own failure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Do you even know the rules? Where exactly are you coming from?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Do you even know the rules? Where exactly are you coming from?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then finally, he dropped a bombshell, claiming that the team didn't need to search for a head coach when they have Dhoni. He wrote, “Adding on: When Msd is there why are you searching for anyone at all?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then finally, he dropped a bombshell, claiming that the team didn't need to search for a head coach when they have Dhoni. He wrote, “Adding on: When Msd is there why are you searching for anyone at all?” {{/usCountry}}

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Dhoni didn't play a single game in IPL 2026 and was initially ruled out due to a calf strain. After he recovered and rehabilitated, he suffered a thumb injury ahead of their final game.

Dhoni is no longer CSK's captain, and becoming their next head coach makes perfect sense. He is the natural choice and is still part of the setup. His understanding of the game is unparalleled. His calm composure when under pressure makes him well-suited for the role. Throughout his tenure as captain of both CSK and India, he demonstrated the ability to make decisive strategic moves that often turned matches around.

He is also familiar with CSK's culture and hierarchy. He understands their philosophy, and players look up to him. From a fan's perspective, it would boost morale and maintain his status as the franchise's icon. The transition would also be seamless, due to his understanding of opponent analysis and player management.

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