MS Dhoni to value stability as Chennai look for crucial win: CSK predicted XI vs DC

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. CSK have won seven and lost five of their thirteen games so far with the game against LSG abandoned. They need to win their final game to ensure qualification to the playoffs and will be looking to bounce back after a surprise defeat at the hands of KKR in their final home game of the season.

CSK will be looking to bounce back after a surprise defeat at the hands of KKR in their final home game of the season.

The Dhoni-led side lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in style against the LSG in their first home game of the season. The Super Kings made it two wins in a row as they beat MI by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the reverse fixture.

CSK then narrowly lost to RR at Chepauk by 3 runs. CSK got back to winning ways as they beat RCB in a tense finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

CSK beat KKR comprehensively by 49 runs in Kolkata as their batters smashed the ball all over the park to make it three wins in a row.

CSK then lost to RR for the second time this season in Jaipur. CSK lost to PBKS in Chennai as the bowlers could not defend 200 runs and PBKS secured the victory with three runs off the last ball.

Their game against LSG in Lucknow was washed out with 4 deliveries remaining in the LSG innings with them at 125/7.

Then CSK comfortably beat MI and DC in Chennai. But last time out they lost to KKR in Chennai as the batters could only manage 144 runs and KKR chased down the score with 9 balls remaining.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 425 runs so far this season. Devon Conway is the top-scorer for the team with 498 runs in ten innings and has already scored five half-centuries this season. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 363 and 282 runs respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have also chipped in with important runs down the order. Ambati Rayudu has been in poor form in what increasingly looks like his final season.

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have scalped 20 wickets between them so far and have been instrumental to CSK's success this season.

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker for the team with 19 scalps but has conceded almost ten runs an over. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 16 wickets and Moeen Ali has also picked up 9 wickets so far. Akash Singh, Hangargekar and Mitchel Santner have also chipped in with 11 wickets between them so far. Chahar has also chipped in with 7 wickets in seven games.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and middle order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar.

Impact Player: Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh could be the options for Impact Player.

