'Dhoni, Virat could play their final season in…': AB de Villiers' grand 'farewell' idea for Kohli

An action-filled, world-class league of the standard of Indian Premier League (IPL) was promised to cricket fans across the globe ahead of the start of the opening season of SA20 by Commissioner Graeme Smith. The ambitious claims of rivalling the IPL in direct competition appeared somewhat unfounded last year, given that the Big Bash League of Australia hosted its first game almost 12 years back, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was into its seventh season while the Caribbean Premier League was due to celebrate its 10th birthday. Not to forget, there are umpteen other leagues across the world running their game with the same objective. But when it came to Smith, he lived up to his words with SA20 carving a niche for itself.

AB de Villiers expressed his desire of wanting an MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli presence in one of the future seasons, revealing that the league would be ready in all its glitz to dish out a "wonderful farewell" season for both.

Hosting 33 matches in just 32 days, which included a week-long break to stage the previously-decided ODI series between South Africa and England, SA20 hit the right notes with top-quality games, six of which were a sold out, including the final. South Africa legend AB de Villiers, who has been named as the official brand ambassador for season 2, already considers SA20 as the "second-most popular league outside of the IPL".

SA20 also remains the only league outside India to have all their six franchises acquired by IPL team owners, and De Villiers admitted that he wishes to see an influx of Indian players in the league, which could subsequently add a charm and draw more subcontinental audience, but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite their cordial relationship with Cricket South Africa (CSA), has remained true to their rule of not allowing contracted players to ply trade in overseas leagues. The South Africa legend, however, remains hopeful and rather expressed the desire of wanting an MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli presence in one of the future seasons, revealing that the league would be ready in all its glitz to dish out a "wonderful farewell" season for both.

Speaking to Hindustan Times Digital, De Villiers also talked about how the league can implement elements from IPL in season 2, the platform that it has served to rookie South African players and how it can up the viewership game. Here are excerpts...

How did you assess the opening season of SA20? How does it distinguish itself from other T20 leagues across the globe?

Well, firstly, it's in South Africa, the best country in the world, right (smiles). It's just a great tournament. Finally South Africa has a big tournament, which we can be proud of. I think the crowd and the atmosphere is just incredible. And playing in South Africa, in some of the most beautiful grounds in the world, like the Newlands, the Wanderers. There's just some incredible electrifying atmosphere in those grounds, which is completely different to most parts of the world. I think of Centurion Park with the big embankments. You don't see that very often around cricket grounds in the world. So I just think coming over to South Africa, it's a very welcoming country. The food is fantastic and the atmosphere and the sport-loving nature of the country is what sets it apart

You were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for so many years. Anything in particular you want to see SA20 implement from IPL which could make an impact on the league?

I feel it's the second-most popular league outside of the IPL. I just felt it was an incredible excitement. Now what can we do better to make it more like the IPL? I just think more entertainment, more dancing, more screaming, more singing. We're on the right track. The quality of cricket is fantastic. The crowds are coming in. It's now just to make it louder and better.

Impact of a franchise league is more significant when a rookie player, having made some impact in the league, carries that form into international cricket and that has been evident in Gerald Coetzee's run so far. Your take on the platform that SA20 provides to rookie players…

The rookie player platform is fantastic. I think it's great to see the youngsters get that opportunity. To force the teams to pick a rookie I think is incredibly important. We saw what they did to the IPL in the early stages of the tournament, look where they're now and all the incredibly gifted youngsters that come through every single season. We saw that in the first season of SA20 as well, and I would like to see more of that in that second season. More youngsters coming through, more youngsters getting that exposure and the platform to perform and ultimately to end up playing in IPLs, end up in the Proteas team and to play in tournaments around the world. That's exactly what we want.

SA20 season 1 did not garner much attraction in India according to viewership data sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) subscribers. How do you think the committee can draw more viewership from cricket-hungry subcontinental audiences where IPL has been ruling the charts?

I think the league can draw more attention just by keeping the quality high, which was as a matter of fact in the opening season, and now it's just a matter of making sure that it gets better and better. The crowds get better, the atmosphere looks better on the television screens. We want people to watch the games of cricket, and in order for that to happen, it needs to be entertaining.

Graeme Smith told us in a previous interaction that he would be delighted by the presence of Indian players in the league and that he wants to reach out to MS Dhoni personally as well. You have been friends with quite a few players from India. Did you manage to have a word on Smith's behalf, perhaps pre-book Kohli for one of the future seasons?

(Laughs) I think it would be very possible to get Virat over here. Maybe for his final season we'll give him a wonderful farewell for the end of his career. I haven't discussed it with any players except for Robin Uthappa and R.P Singh. Not so long ago, we did some work together and I told them it would be great to see them over there. It doesn't look like it's meant to be for season two, but I'm very sure season three and onwards we'll see that Indian influence over there. Not sure who we will get, but it's definitely worth trying to get guys like MS and Virat perhaps playing in their final seasons there. We'll look after them, you know.

