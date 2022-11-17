‘MS Dhoni went on for years as India captain...’: Michael Vaughan's brave prediction for Jos Buttler

If there was any doubt about England's white-ball future - there really shouldn't have been any - after Eoin Morgan's retirement then their T20 World Cup triumph in Australia under Jos Buttler's captaincy is sure to put them to rest for good. Morgan, credited to give a new lease of life to the England limited-overs sides, retired a few months before this year's World Cup. Buttler, the newly-appointed captain, did not start in the most blazing manner, losing the series to India at home but he soon found his mojo as a leader which was on full display during the World Cup.

A wicketkeeper-batter par excellence, Buttler is slowly rising to the stature of one of England's all-time great white-ball players. His success with the bat and now as a leader has prompted former England captain Michael Vaughan to draw comparisons with India's legendary captain MS Dhoni. The former wicketkeeper-batter is to date the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy - in limited-overs cricket.

Dhoni captained India in all forms of cricket for close to eight years. His tenure as captain in white-ball cricket was close to a decade. Vaughan believes Buttler, now 32, can do the same for England.

"Now Jos Buttler has landed the World Cup at the first time of asking and at the age of 32 he has the chance to build his own legacy. MS Dhoni went on for years as India captain. Buttler can do the same, especially now he is concentrating on one format. There is steel there too. You can see it in Buttler's eyes," Vaughan wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

If it matters at all, both Dhoni and Buttler won T20 World Cups in their first assingments as captains in an ICC event. The Indian legend went on to maintain the same even in ODI format by winning the World Cup in 2011, Vaughan pitted Buttler's England to do the same.

The former England batter picked the reigning T20 and ODI World Cup winners be the favourite to win the ODI World Cup in India next year because of the all-round side they have, covering all departments.

"When you have a left-arm seamer, pace, swing and spin, and three spinners you have everything covered as a captain. That for me is the benchmark for white-ball cricket - you have to have options. From 1-11 they have matchwinners," he said.

Buttler's next assignment is the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Wednesday.

