'MS Dhoni will never...': Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma and MSD being 'completely different leaders'

Rohit Sharma this year joined MS Dhoni in being the only two players to have led India to a T20 World Cup title. That, coupled with the fact that both are the most succesfull captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is enough to tell you that Rohit and Dhoni are two of the most succesfull captains to have come out of India in this century. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the only two players to have led India to victory in the T20 World Cup(Getty Images)

Harbhajan Singh has played under both Rohit and Dhoni at different stages of his career. While he played four seasons under Rohit at the Mumbai Indians, a huge chunk of Harbhajan's international career was under Dhoni's captaincy and he also played for CSK between 2018 and 2020. “Dhoni and Rohit are completely different leaders,” said Harbhajan Singh on the podcast “Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli.”

'MS will let you learn from your mistakes'

Harbhajan explained that Dhoni is someone who allows a bowler to make mistakes so that the latter can learn from it himself. “MS Dhoni will never go to a player and will ask him what field you want. He will let you learn from your mistakes,” he said.

“I remember a game where I was fielding at the short fine leg and MS Dhoni was keeping. Shardul Thakur was bowling and the first ball Kane Williamson hit him down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, same length and Williamson played the same shot. I went to MS and asked him to tell Shardul try and bowl different length. MS said to me ‘Paji If I will tell him now, then he will never learn. Let him learn by himself.’ His thought process was that when Shardul will get hit for boundaries, he will learn it quickly. That was MS Dhoni’s way,” recollected Harbhajan.

'Rohit tells you what he wants from you'

Harbhajan said that Rohit, on the other hand, tells the bowler what he wants from him and gives him the confidence to do it as well. “Rohit is very different. He will go and talk to each player. He is someone who will put his arm around your shoulder and tell you what he wants from you. He will give you that confidence that yes you can do it," said Harbhajan.