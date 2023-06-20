MS Dhoni's stunning gesture leaves Rahmanullah Gurbaz overwhelmed, Afghan wicketkeeper reacts with special message

MS Dhoni enjoys a huge fanbase and the same was witnessed in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title. Every stadium the CSK skipper graced in the cash rich tournament, it was engulfed with “Dhoni Dhoni” stands with fans thronging in large numbers, making it a sight to be behold as seen on various social media platforms. Rahmanullah Gurbaz poses for a photo with MS Dhoni in IPL 2023(IPL)

Not just fans but most of the active and past cricketers were pictured taking autographs from the former India captain, which included legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar. This paints a picture of Dhoni's influence and popularity among the cricketers, especially a budding one.

On Tuesday a similar episode was witnessed when Dhoni presented Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a CSK jersey, who then took to social media to thank the former for the lovely gesture.

Sharing a photo of him holding the jersey, Gurbaz wrote: “Thanks MS Dhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from India.” He also shared it on his Instagram story with a GIF, which read “Respect”.

Screenshot of the post shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gurbaz was part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders in this edition.

In the 11 appearances he made in the tournament, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter scored 227 runs at a strike rate of 133.53. He also plucked a sharp catch against Punjab Kings, with many fans comparing it with Dhoni.

"I had two players in my life I want to play with but unfortunately, I did not play with them. One was AB de Villiers. I was really inspired by him. He was my idol. I followed him a lot from my childhood. He is retired now but one thing that I hope is possible this year is to play with MS Dhoni, against him and with him but in one game. I hope this dream comes true," Gurbaz told Hindustan Times in an interview before the IPL season started. [Full Interview]

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON