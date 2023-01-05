'AB de Villiers is retired, but really wish to play with or against MS Dhoni this year': Afghanistan youngster's 'dream'

Every budding cricketer's dream is to share the stage with his idol. Virat Kohli got to do it with Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh played alongside Allan Border, Chris Gayle was teammates with Brian Lara and Umran Malik somewhere down the line, will surely get a chance to bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Not only in international cricket, but such dream-come-true moments have transpired aplenty in franchise cricket, and ahead of the inaugural ILT20, Afghanistan youngster Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who will be representing the Sharjah Warriors, has shared one such goal – to either play with or against the legendary Dhoni.

The former India captain has retired from international cricket so the prospect of Gurbaz and Dhoni squaring off against each other in an India vs Afghanistan clash is not happening. However, Gurbaz is hoping against all odds that franchise cricket allows him to live his long-standing ambition. The 21-year-old, whose has grown up idolising Dhoni and AB de Villiers, is optimistic that this year he will be in the same match as MSD.

"I had two players in my life I want to play with but unfortunately, I did not play with them. One was AB de Villiers. I was really inspired by him. He was my idol. I followed him a lot from my childhood. He is retired now but one thing that I hope is possible this year is to play with MS Dhoni, against him and with him but in one game. I hope this dream comes true," Gurbaz told Hindustan Times in a chat.

Below are the experts of the entire interview.

What got you to play cricket, do you recollect an incident or moment that you got into it?

When I was young and was playing football, I was a very good goalkeeper. Suddenly, I saw our Afghanistan cricket team, which was not playing on TV screens but was just playing with small teams. Navroz was one of the guys from our area, he was playing in the national side and he was captain of Afghanistan. I saw his game one time on the TV during the world cup and I was so inspired from him that I thought of playing cricket and came to cricket field and started playing cricket.

In your early years, who was your greatest support?

I mentioned already, one of my friends. His name is Hamat Kadar. He supported me from the very beginning. There was no my family support because my family did not know about cricket at that time. When I started playing cricket, I was stressed as my family did not want me to play cricket and they just want to me study. My friend, Hamat supported me all through, financially and from every side.

We want to know more about your ILT20 team, could you share some insights about your team and its depth

First of all, there is a very good opportunity for everyone. ILT20 cricket is new league and a very good experience for everyone. I think our team is a balanced team from every side, batting, bowling, and fielding. We will have very good competition.

You share a great relationship with all players. Who do you see yourself playing with excitement?

You know I am a cricket player. I have to make good relationships everywhere but this is the first time & ILT20 will be fun. We don’t know each other really well before but will try to make a very good family with Sharjah Warriors. I am very happy to be part of this squad and looking forward to play good cricket.

There are total of 4 Afghanistan players in the Warrior squads. What are your thoughts on that?

Four players in one team means half Afghanistan team. Everyone is very talented. Mohammed, Mujeeb, Naveen-ul-Haq & Noor Ahmad. I am really excited to be the part of it. We all will give our best and make Sharjah Warrior proud. Everyone has the ability to show their talent and do well for Sharjah Warriors.

As a top order batsman. How important are the opening spells or the first powerplay in T20

All cricket fans, who knows about cricket, will also know about T20 cricket as well because T20 cricket is too fast. It’s not like one day cricket. The first six overs are too important for the team. If you win the first six overs, you will be in good position. My role is very important, to do well in first six overs and take our team to a good position.

What is your expectation from first edition of ILT20?

Expectation is too high because with a very good team, come high hopes. Everyone is so happy for this league. Especially for the youngster, this will be a very good league. I hope that league can be more excited for the players and will really enjoy the ILT20.

What do you think your role will be in Sharjah Warrior?

Like as I mentioned, my role will be most important in the team. As an opener & wicket keeper, I have to work harder than everyone. To do well and best for my team because it’s not only batting, you have to be good in wicket keeping as well. If you drop one catches, you will lose the match. So I have to work more harder than anyone to win the matches for Sharjah Warrior.

(Catch the live action of DP World International T20 League only on Zee Network and Zee5 from Jan 13, 2022 onwards)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON