'MS was very happy': Yuvraj reveals Dhoni's feelings after watching him hit 6 sixes in an over from non-striker's end

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have gifted fans some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket while batting together. Yuvraj was the non-striker when Dhoni hit the winning runs of the 2011 World Cup. Four years before that, in another world event – T20 World Cup – Dhoni was standing at the other hand when Yuvraj became the first and to date the only batsman to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I.

Almost 14 years since Yuvraj hit England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in Durban, the former India all-rounder revealed how captain Dhoni felt standing at the non-striker’s end.

Also Read | Was expecting to lead India in T20 WC but Dhoni's name was announced: Yuvraj

“I think MS was very happy. If you’re the captain and the other guy is just hitting six after six, you’re just happy that the score is increasing and it was a must-win game,” Yuvraj told Gaurav Kapur in the ’22 Yarns’ podcast.

Yuvraj had also registered the fastest T20I fifty off just 12 balls in that match, helping India stay alive in the tournament, which they later on won by beating Pakistan in the finals.

Also Read | Harbhajan leaves out senior-most bowler from India's playing XI for WTC final

"I remember I hit two good boundaries off Flintoff which he obviously didn't like. He said something to me and I said something back. It was quite a serious fight at that time. The umpires also came in. I just felt like I wanted to hit every ball out of the park," Yuvraj revealed.

The left-hander who played another blistering innings in the semi-final against Australia explained how he prepared himself for fuller lengths delivery once he hit Broad for a couple of sixes at the start of the over.

"Luckily, the first ball I hit (off Broad) went out of the park. The second ball I hit, went into the crowd. The third ball I hit over point, where I hadn't even hit a boundary in my career. Collingwood came and told Broad to keep bowling yorkers to me outside off-stump because the off-side was big.

"But Broad thought of bowling into my legs. So when he decided to do that, I knew he was in trouble. The fifth ball hit the toe of my bat, it was a small boundary that went over Flintoff. Sixth ball I knew he has to bowl a yorker. So I was ready to hit it straight and it was in my arc,” said Yuvraj.

“My first look was to Flintoff, giving him a cheeky smile. My second look was to Dimitri Mascarenhas sort of telling him that the scores are settled and then obviously I did a fist pump with Dhoni. It actually didn’t register to me that I had hit six sixes. For me, it was all about settling the scores with England."