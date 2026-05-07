Mumbai Indians handed massive Hardik Pandya boost as skipper set to rejoin squad before do-or-die RCB clash: Report

Mumbai Indians received a timely boost ahead of their high-profile clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with skipper Hardik Pandya set to travel to Raipur after missing the previous game due to a back spasm. Pandya was unavailable for the match against Lucknow Super Giants, where Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain in his absence. His return comes at a crucial stage of the season, with MI fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The five-time champions are running out of chances and will need their experienced stars to step up quickly if they are to script a remarkable turnaround and revive their IPL 2026 campaign.

Hardik Pandya will reportedly join MI camp in Raipur.(PTI)

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Hardik was not part of the large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur, but a Cricbuzz report suggested he would take a late-night flight to reunite with his teammates.

With a six-day break between their previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 and the upcoming fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10, the Mumbai Indians squad and support staff are expected to arrive in Raipur in multiple groups.

There is also uncertainty around Pandya’s availability for the crucial encounter against the defending champions at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, given the fitness concerns that have already forced him to miss two matches this season.

“It is up to Nitin Patel and the medical team,” a Mumbai Indians source told Cricbuzz.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah struggling because of poor management at MI? Umesh breaks down stark contrast with Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mumbai Indians need miracle to qualify for playoffs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is also uncertainty over Suryakumar Yadav's availability for the RCB clash, as he was blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. He will take a call on whether to take part or give it a miss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also uncertainty over Suryakumar Yadav's availability for the RCB clash, as he was blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. He will take a call on whether to take part or give it a miss. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma made an emphatic return to the Mumbai Indians starting line-up after missing the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. The ex-MI skipper smashed 84 off 44 balls as he and fellow opener Ryan Rickelton set the platform for a six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants and kept their campaign alive.

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