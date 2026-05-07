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Mumbai Indians handed massive Hardik Pandya boost as skipper set to rejoin squad before do-or-die RCB clash: Report

Hardik was not part of the large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur earlier.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:35 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Mumbai Indians received a timely boost ahead of their high-profile clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with skipper Hardik Pandya set to travel to Raipur after missing the previous game due to a back spasm. Pandya was unavailable for the match against Lucknow Super Giants, where Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain in his absence. His return comes at a crucial stage of the season, with MI fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The five-time champions are running out of chances and will need their experienced stars to step up quickly if they are to script a remarkable turnaround and revive their IPL 2026 campaign.

Hardik Pandya will reportedly join MI camp in Raipur.(PTI)

Hardik was not part of the large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur, but a Cricbuzz report suggested he would take a late-night flight to reunite with his teammates.

With a six-day break between their previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 and the upcoming fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10, the Mumbai Indians squad and support staff are expected to arrive in Raipur in multiple groups.

There is also uncertainty around Pandya’s availability for the crucial encounter against the defending champions at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, given the fitness concerns that have already forced him to miss two matches this season.

“It is up to Nitin Patel and the medical team,” a Mumbai Indians source told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma made an emphatic return to the Mumbai Indians starting line-up after missing the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. The ex-MI skipper smashed 84 off 44 balls as he and fellow opener Ryan Rickelton set the platform for a six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants and kept their campaign alive.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Mumbai Indians handed massive Hardik Pandya boost as skipper set to rejoin squad before do-or-die RCB clash: Report
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