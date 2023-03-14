Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MI vs GG on TV, online

Mumbai Indians are yet to lose a match while wins have been hard to come by for the Gujarat Giants. An unbeaten half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and fiery knocks from Yastika Bhatia and Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians clinch their fourth successive win in their last Women's Premier League (WPL) atch as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets. With the win, MI cemented themselves at the top of the points table with four wins in four games and total of eight points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat, on the other hand, were done my some sensational bowling from Marizanne Kapp and a stunning display of power-hitting from Shafali Verma as they lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets in their previous match. Kapp broke the back of Gujarat Giants’ innings with a stunning spell of 4-0-15-5, taking the top four wickets in the line-up as Delhi bowlers produced a clinical display to keep the opponents to a lowly 105 for 9 at the DY Patil Stadium here. In reply, Shafali came out firing on all cylinders, clobbering 10 fours and five sixes to produce a ruthless knock of 76 not out off 28 balls in the company of captain Meg Lanning (21 not out from 15 balls) as DC completed the chase in a mere 7.1 overs. The Giants are still on two points, having won just one out of four matches, trailing third-placed UP Warriorz by two points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will take place on Tuesday, March 14.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match, WPL 2023 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will broadcast on Sports18 Network.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where can I watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match?

The live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 match will be available on Jio Cinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail