Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MI vs RCB on TV, online

Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth fixture of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. began their campaign on a dominating note, thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the season opener. Chasing a target of 208 runs, GG were bowled out for 64 in 15.1 overs with Saika Ishaque taking a four-wicket haul, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr bagging two dismissals each. Initially, MI posted 207/5 in 20 overs, with Harmanpreet registering the WPL's first-ever half-century. The MI skipper slammed 65 runs off 30 balls, packed with 14 fours. Meanwhile Kerr also played an unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 24 deliveries, including six fours and a six.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, RCB crashed to a 60-run defeat vs Delhi Capitals in their opener. Chasing a target of 224 runs, RCB were restricted to 163/8 in 20 overs. Captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored for the franchise with a knock of 35 runs off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Tara Norris took five wickets for DC. Initially, Shafali Verma (84) and Meg Lanning (72) drove Delhi to 223/2 in 20 overs. RCB will be aiming to bounce back in the upcoming game.

When will the MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match take place?

The MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match will take place on Monday, March 6, 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match take place?

The MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will the MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match will be broadcasted live on television in India on Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match be available in India?

The MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match will be live streamed in India on JioCinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON