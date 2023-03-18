Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MI vs UPW cricket match on TV and online

Mumbai Indians face UP Warriorz in Match 15 of WPL 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, MI won all their matches and are on top of the table with 10 points from five games. Focus will be on Saika Ishaque, who leads the Purple Cap race with 12 dismissals and has been MI's star bowler. On the other hand, UPW have been erratic, and are third in the table with four points in five matches. Captain Alyssa Healy has been their star batter with 186 runs in five matches, and is also fourth in the Orange Cap race.

Harmanpreet Kaur in action for Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

When is the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match?

The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST, on Saturday (March 18).

Where will the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match be held?

The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match be available in India?

The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be live streamed in India through Jio Cinema. Also follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

