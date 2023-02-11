Mumbai Thunders clinch inaugural women’s T20 league

Mumbai Thunders were crowned champions of the inaugural President’s Cup T20 women’s league as they beat Mumbai Warriors by five wickets in the final held under lights at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Humaira Kazi was the star of the final with her all-round display, picking up 4/33 before returning to score a valuable 29 off 26 balls in the run chase.

Batting first, Mumbai Warriors were restricted to 114/9 in their 20 overs courtesy Kazi who was well supported by the other four bowlers who all picked up at least a wicket each.

Chasing the modest target, the Thunders were cruising in the chase when opener Vrushali Bhagat (41, 41b, 5x4) and No. 3 Kazi were in the middle. Kazi’s wicket in the 12th over triggered a mini-collapse before Mitali Mhatre’s unbeaten 16 got them over the line in the 18th over.

Mumbai Thunders had qualified for the final winning their three league stage matches quite comfortably.

Brief scores: Mumbai Warriors 114/9 in 20 overs (Fatima Jaffer 28, Sanika Chalke 24; Humaira Kazi 4/33, Palak Dharamshi 2/20) lost to Mumbai Thunders 115/5 in 17.3 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 41, Humaira Kazi 29; Jagravi Pawar 2/17) by 5 wickets.

Talyarkhan Memorial: Parsee Gymkhana sail into semi-finals

Former champions Parsee Gymkhana sailed into the semi-finals defeating hosts Bombay Gymkhana by seven wickets in their RFS-Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation match at the Bombay Gymkhana.

Electing to field, Parsee Gymkhana bowled well to restrict Bombay Gymkhana to 131 in 20 overs as Sagar Udesh (3/19), Shams Mulani (2/23) and Atif Atarwala (2/26) inflicted damage. Chasing the moderate target, Parsee Gymkhana lose three quick wickets before Kevin D’Almeida (33) and Sachin Yadav (33*) got them home.

Brief scores: Bombay Gymkhana 131 in 20 overs (Pranav Kela 52; Sagar Udesh 3/19, Shams Mulani 2/23, Atif Atarwala 2/26) lost to Parsee Gymkhana 134/3 in 16.5 overs (Kevin D’Almeida 33, Sachin Yadav 33*, Aditya Tare 24) by 7 wickets.

