Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live coverage online and on TV

Mumbai chase an unprecedented 42nd Ranji Trophy title. They find a bunch of bravehearts from Madhya Pradesh standing in their way with tricks of trade learnt from a Mumbaikar. MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit won't let his team settle for anything less than a championship but Amol Muzumdar's men have dominated the proceedings since the start of the business end of the season.

On paper, the Mumbai are overwhelming favourites in the final match starting on Wednesday with the best Gen-Next talent in its repertoire. Sarfaraz Khan, after a few indifferent seasons, has raised his game to an altogether different level with 800-plus runs in just five games. Yashasvi Jaiswal is one youngster who is as passionate about his red ball performance as he is about donning the garish pink jersey of Rajasthan Royals. Three hundreds in four innings of quarterfinal and semi-final showed his voracious appetite for runs.

Prithvi Shaw isn't the typical Mumbai khadoos (stubborn) batter but more of Virender Sehwag mould with a penchant for butchering any attack.

However, MP are one of the most improved teams in recent times and under Pandit inculcated the discipline that's needed to reach the summit clash in a tournament like Ranji Trophy.

Missing Venkatesh Iyer in batting and pace spearhead Avesh Khan in bowling didn't do them any good but unheralded Kumar Kartikeya, with his stamina to bowl for hours, has done the job for his team.

Here are the live streaming details of Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final:

Where is the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final?

The Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When does the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final start?

The Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final will start at 9:30 am IST on Wednesday (June 22).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final?

The Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD

How to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final?

The Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final will be live streamed on Hotstar. For Live score, updates and commentary, you can follow https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket

