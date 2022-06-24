Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: MP in control after Sarfaraz puts MUM in dominant position
- Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Day 3: Madhya Pradesh put on a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's dominant first innings total. Catch Live score and updates of MUM vs MP Match Today at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Day 3: Mumbai found great strength on second day through Sarfaraz Khan, who put on a brilliant 134 to power the team to 374 runs in their first innings. In response, Madhya Pradesh put in a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's just-about par score in the Ranji Trophy final on Thursday. At the stumps on the second day, MP were 123/1 trailing Mumbai by 251 runs. Mumbai resumed their first innings on day two at 248/5 with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 40 and Shams Mulani playing at 12. But the 41-time champions lost Mulani on the second delivery of the day. Sarfaraz was unperturbed by his team losing regular wickets at the other end. He continued his terrific form in the domestic circuit and hit a fourth century of the season. Sarfaraz scored a gritty 134 before his departure brought an end to Mumbai's innings, on 374. He fell prey to a slower delivery from Gaurav Yadav, who ended up picking four wickets. In response to Mumbai's innings, Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri gathered 47 runs. But after tea, seamer Tushar Deshpande trapped Mantri on 31.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:46 AM
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
While Mumbai found great strength through Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma batted steadily in their unfinished 76-run partnership, helping MP put on a terrific performance with the bat.
-
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:42 AM
Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan's terrific batting show
Mumbai, who entered the final as heavy favourites, rode Yashasvi Jaiswal's 78 before Sarfaraz put on a terrific 134. Sarfaraz started the second day on 40 with Shams Mulani, who was on 12. Mumbai lost Mulani on the second delivery of the day but Sarfaraz went on to reach the triple-figure mark with regular boundaries. He kept his terrific form going in the domestic tournament by scoring a fourth century of the season.
-
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:36 AM
Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. The second day saw a teary-eyed Sarfaraz Khan reaching the triple-figure mark, putting his team in a dominant position. Sarfaraz is in blistering form nearing 1000 first-class runs for the season (937 currently) at a Bradmanesque average of 81.
In response to his ton, Madhya Pradesh also put in a terrific performance with the bat. At the stumps on the second day, MP were 123/1 trailing Mumbai by 251 runs.