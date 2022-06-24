Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: MP in control after Sarfaraz puts MUM in dominant position

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Day 3: Mumbai found great strength on second day through Sarfaraz Khan, who put on a brilliant 134 to power the team to 374 runs in their first innings. In response, Madhya Pradesh put in a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's just-about par score in the Ranji Trophy final on Thursday. At the stumps on the second day, MP were 123/1 trailing Mumbai by 251 runs. Mumbai resumed their first innings on day two at 248/5 with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 40 and Shams Mulani playing at 12. But the 41-time champions lost Mulani on the second delivery of the day. Sarfaraz was unperturbed by his team losing regular wickets at the other end. He continued his terrific form in the domestic circuit and hit a fourth century of the season. Sarfaraz scored a gritty 134 before his departure brought an end to Mumbai's innings, on 374. He fell prey to a slower delivery from Gaurav Yadav, who ended up picking four wickets. In response to Mumbai's innings, Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri gathered 47 runs. But after tea, seamer Tushar Deshpande trapped Mantri on 31.