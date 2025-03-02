Menu Explore
'Mummy theek hain?: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence on infamous verbal spat with Sam Konstas during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 02, 2025 04:44 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah spoke about his altercation with Sam Konstas at the SCG, seeing the funny side of things during a promotional event.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy from earlier in the season was notable not only for the results or Australia regaining the honours after over a decade, but also for the competitive nature at times in the series, in particular between some of India’s players and young Australian opening sensation Sam Konstas.

Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah had a brief altercation during the Sydney Test in the BGT.(AFP)
Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah had a brief altercation during the Sydney Test in the BGT.(AFP)

A notable moment came in the Sydney Test match, where Jasprit Bumrah exchanged some heated words with Konstas, before celebrating in the teenager’s face after taking the wicket of his opening partner Usman Khawaja with the last ball of the day.

Bumrah reflected on the occasion with a tongue-in-cheek comment, seeing the funny side of things. “I think you guys thought I was fighting him or something else happened, I just asked him ‘sab theek hai? Mummy theek hai, ghar par sab theek hai? (‘Is everything fine? Is your mother okay, is everything okay at home?’)” Bumrah said at an event for Unacademy with a smile.

“He said ‘Yes they’re fine,’ so I said ‘Achha theek hai, ab ball daal deta hoon,’ (Okay good, now I’ll go bowl.) I think there was some misinterpretation because you couldn’t hear the words,” said Bumrah.

‘I am not angry but sometimes…’

“Incidents like these happen when the game is close,” continued the fast bowler, explaining why there was a conflict between him and Konstas. “We were wasting some time, they were trying to do it as well. We were trying to put some pressure. But, that’s not the best example. I am not angry all the time but sometimes, it happens.”

Konstas had earlier in the series also gone toe-to-toe with Virat Kohli, who infamously bumped him during the debutant’s very first innings in international cricket. It became a point of contention for Australian fans against the Indian great, wondering why he was picking on the youngest and newest member of the squad.

Australia had the last laugh when it came to the series, winning out 3-1 with some impressive performances, but Jasprit Bumrah was awarded player of the series honours for his incredible record-breaking display down under.

However, Bumrah fell to an injury during that series, which is keeping him out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. India are looking to set a revenge matchup against Australia in the semifinals, with a win against New Zealand needed to set up that enticing contest.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
