Murali among group asking court to reform Sri Lanka cricket
Bowling great Muttiah Muralitharan and other former Sri Lanka cricketers and administrators are seeking a court order for the government to appoint an independent committee to draft a new constitution that will reform the running of the national game.
Former test opener Sidath Wettimuny and Michael Tissera, who played for Sri Lanka in the inaugural 1975 World Cup and later became manager, are among a group of 12 who petitioned the court.
The group also included Ana Punchihewa, Vijaya Malalasekara and Rienzie Wijetilleke, who have all headed the national cricket board at various times.
“The root cause of the decline of Sri Lankan cricket is its poor governance driven through the flawed constitution of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket)," the petitioners said in a statement. "The said constitution has installed a board which is not independent from its playing clubs.
“It is severely conflicted between club and country. This system encourages the office bearers to take decisions mostly to satisfy its voter base, causing the playing standards of Sri Lankan cricket to deteriorate."
Sri Lanka, with a population of 22 million, has 24 first-class cricket clubs with 147 votes electing the administrators while India, with more than a billion people, has a voter base of only 38, the statement added.
Since 2016, Sri Lanka has lost 118 out of 194 international games.
Following recent test series defeats against South Africa and England, the board appointed a cricket committee led by former batting great Aravinda de Silva.
Muralitharan, the all-time leading test wicket-taker with 800 victims who retired in 2010, Kumar Sangakkara and Roshan Mahanama are also part of the committee.
“International cricket is a small pond and cricket gains nothing to see one of its most storied full members, Sri Lanka, wither into oblivion," the petitioners said, while asking the International Cricket Council to provide time, space, expertise and guidance for the creation of a new governance system.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Butcher highlights ‘little adjustments’ made by Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 3 highlights: England 53/3 at stumps, still 429 runs behind
'I don't think anyone should have any problems with the wicket': Axar Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with on-field umpire over Root DRS call
- India vs England: Virat Kohli walked towards Nitin Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murali among group asking court to reform Sri Lanka cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Virat has got that vibe back': Vaughan on why Eng will struggle to stop India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: R Ashwin strikes another fifer, with the bat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England spin consultant says visitors know it's going to spin in sub-continent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Action in pictures
- Moeen Ali starred with the ball but India escaped with a challenging first innings total in the opening day in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin reveals conversation with Siraj during the last-wicket partnership
- After Virat’s dismissal, three wickets fell quickly and it looked like Ashwin might not get his hundred. India had lost nine wickets and Ashwin still needed more than 20 runs to get to the century-mark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goes under radar: Gambhir calls Ashwin India's biggest matchwinner since Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox