Murali Vijay stuns Ravichandran Ashwin by batting left-handed in TNPL - WATCH

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has thrown a lot of edge of the seat action while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin has been making headlines with his innovative deliveries. Ashwin was recently in the news after debuted an innovative action in the match against Chepauk Super Gillies. But this time India international Murali Vijay gave Ashwin a taste of his own medicine when he flummoxed the bowler by batting left-handed.

It is often seen that a player tries to switch stance in the middle of a delivery but Vijay took it a notch further as he stood in a left-handed stance against Ashwin before the ball is bowled. Vijay batted left-handed in the 16th over and even managed to get a single with an inside edge. He again batted left-handed and tried to take another single with a clean hit to long on. But the umpire signalled a no-ball and with a free hit on offer, Vijay opted not to take the single.

However, Vijay returned to his tradition right-handed stance on the free hit and smashed a six on the bowling of Ashwin. Here is a video of Vijay batting left-handed in the TNPL.

Vijay scored 99 in the match for his side Ruby Trichy Warriors as they gave their opposition a target of 179 runs. Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons managed to chase down the target in the last over as N Jagadeesan (105) scored a hundred for them.

