Mushtaq Ahmed bashed for 'lack of manners' after he 'embarrasses' ex-England pacer on live TV during PSL broadcast

Fans on social media have now taken to the internet to say Mushtaq lacked “basic manners” and that there was no need to make such remarks when Cork was just asking the former to analyse the game.

During the build-up to the game, Mushtaq tried to get under Cork's skin, saying he had got him out on many occasions during their playing careers. The former England pacer was taken slightly aback by the statement, and Mushtaq kept reminding him about the same despite the former's insistence on moving ahead.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 got underway this week with the opening match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. Only two games have been played in the 11th edition of the tournament so far, but several talking points have emerged. The second fixture between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators gained unnecessary attention on social media after a remark by former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed rubbed the internet the wrong way. Several fans didn't take kindly to how Mushtaq tried to embarrass former England pacer Dominic Cork on live television.

Here's how the conversation went between Mushtaq Ahmed and Dominic Cork Cork: You were a genius, turned the ball both ways. Adam Zampa is behind us. What would you be telling him about bowling on this surface?

Mushtaq: Before I tell Zampa something, let me tell you something. How many times have you been in my pocket? Test matches, ODIs, and first-class matches. You remember that? I have got a great memory, let me tell you that.

Cork: Mushy, you got me out once.

Mustaq: I think many times.

Cork: But I couldn't bat. Don't worry about getting me out. Get that top order out.

Mushtaq: I think you're being modest here, Dom. You used to play for England as an all-rounder.

Cork: Less about me, more about this surface. I want to know about Adam Zampa.

Mushtaq and Cork's careers Mushtaq is regarded as one of the finest spinners to ever play the game. He represented Pakistan in 52 Tests and 144 ODIs, taking more than 300 wickets across the two formats of the game. He also represented Somerset, Surrey and Sussex in county cricket.

On the other hand, Cork played for England in 37 Tests and 32 ODIs, taking 172 wickets. With the bat, he scored three half-centuries for the Three Lions in Tests. He played against Mushtaq in the county circuit on many occasions, representing teams such as Lancashire, Hampshire and Derbyshire.