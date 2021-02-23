Mustafizur ready to sacrifice IPL for national duty
A "patriotic" Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday said he is willing to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League for national duty and be available for next month's Test series against Sri Lanka if picked in the squad.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed its players, including Mustafizur, to participate in the IPL despite the fact that the lucrative T20 league is likely to clash with their internationals assignments.
But the left-arm pacer, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1 crore, has decided to give precedence to national duty.
IPL 2021 Auction - Full list of players
"I will do what BCB asks me to do. If they keep me in Test squad (for the tour of Sri Lanka) then I will play Tests and if they (BCB) don't keep me in Test then they know what I should do,'' Mustafizur told reporters before leaving for New Zealand.
"My first priority is to play for my country and if I am picked in the Test series against Sri Lanka, I will naturally play. If I am not picked then BCB will tell me that I am not included. At that point, if I am given NOC to play in the IPL then I will play but patriotism comes first for me."
The BCB has already given NOC to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL, and is awaiting for Mustafizur to apply for permission.
The Test series in Sri Lanka will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber in May but the fixtures have not been finalised yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli explains why it’s ‘much more challenging’ to play with pink-ball
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Onus on Bumrah to match Anderson on his home turf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes
- India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant introduces his new friend ‘Spidey’ ahead of third Test - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Very impressive': Gambhir thinks Siraj will get picked for 3rd Test over Umesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You're Australia T20 captain,' Clarke questions Finch's remarks over IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mustafizur ready to sacrifice IPL for national duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upul Tharanga announces retirement from international cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spin legend Bishan Bedi undergoes bypass surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hilarious memes surface as Hafeez & Sarfaraz face off in PSL after Twitter tiff
- Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter to post hilarious memes after the match. The source of these memes was a recent exchange on Twitter between Hafeez and Sarfaraz.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox