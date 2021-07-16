Muttiah Muralitharan's son has similar bowling action as his father, video goes viral

Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as one of the best spin bowlers of not only his generation, but, of all time. In his legendary career, the right-arm spinner picked up 800 Test wickets in 133 matches at an average of 22.7, the highest by any player in the world. He also picked 534 ODI and 13 T20I scalps during his playing days.

Known for his unique action, Muralitharan rattled some of the best batting line-ups in the world. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist, Saeed Anwar - all struggled to deal with Muralitharan's spin bowling.

And now, perhaps, his son might be on his way to emulate what his father did. In a recent video posted by Muralitharan on his Twitter feed, his son, Naren, was seen bowling at the nets.

But what is interesting to note in the video was the fact that Muralitharan's son's bowling action was almost identical to his father.

India vs Sri Lanka series

Meanwhile, India are gearing up for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka which will see the two teams clash in three ODIs and three T20Is. The schedule of the series has been slightly changed with members of Sri Lanka contingent testing positive for Covid-19.

India will be playing under the leadership of captain Shikhar Dhawan, his deputy Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and coach Rahul Dravid. All eyes will be on the seeing whether this set-up can yield results in Team India's favour.

