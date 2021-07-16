Michael Vaughan posts 'tongue-in-cheek' tweet after Wasim Jaffer appointed as Odisha head coach

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer are easily two of the most entertaining former cricketers on Twitter. In complete contrast to their style of batting which was methodical, risk-free and orthodox, their tweets are funny, quirky and at times, daring. Much to the delight of the fans, Vaughan and Jaffer often indulge in banter on social media. It was therefore, no surprise that Vaughan did not let the opportunity go when Jaffer was named as the Odisha head coach.

As soon as the news of Jaffer penning a two-year contract with Odisha Cricket Association came to light, Vaughan took to Twitter to post a tongue-in-cheek remark.

“Does he need an assistant,” the former England captain tweeted.

Does he need an assistant 😜😜 https://t.co/he2g0eKBFs — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2021





The decision to appoint Jaffer was taken following a meeting of OCA's Cricket Advisory Committee. The former India opener would replace former state captain Rashmi Ranjan Parida, who was at the helm for two seasons.

"Besides development of cricket across all age-groups, he (Jaffer) will also be a part of coaches development programme across the state," OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said in a statement.

This will be Jaffer’s second stint as the head coach of any state team. Following his retirement in March 2020, Jaffer, who is the leading run-getter in Ranji Trophy, had coached Uttarakhand but he later resigned following a fall-out with the Association.

Jaffer, who has played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs, is also the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab, which plays in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai stalwart, who later played for Vidarbha at the fag end of his illustrious career winning back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup.

Odisha had last reached quarters in the 2019-20 season when they lost to Bengal and batting has been the team’s weakness for a long-time.

The camp for the senior team is slated to begin from July 25, subject to the state government's approval keeping mind of the COVID-19 guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)