‘My body is a little weak’: MS Dhoni all but confirms retirement

MS Dhoni did not make a formal retirement announcement at Chepauk, but his own words after Chennai Super Kings’ final home game of IPL 2026 carried the weight of one.

MS Dhoni after the CSK vs SRH match.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After missing the entire season with a calf injury, Dhoni walked with the CSK squad during the lap of honour following their five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The night already had the feel of an ending. CSK had lost. Their playoff hopes were nearly gone. Chepauk had waited through the season to see Dhoni in yellow again, only to watch him complete a thank-you walk instead of playing one final home match.

That is when Suresh Raina, Dhoni’s long-time CSK teammate and one of the franchise’s most emotional voices, tried to pull one more season out of him.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Raina revealed the conversation he had with Dhoni during the lap of honour. Raina told Dhoni that IPL 2026 could not count as a proper farewell because he had not played at all.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I told him ‘you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year’. He said ‘nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)’. I said ‘we are not believing anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,” Raina said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I told him ‘you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year’. He said ‘nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)’. I said ‘we are not believing anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,” Raina said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The line that will stay with CSK fans, however, is not Raina’s plea. It is Dhoni’s reply. “My body is a little weak” was not the kind of dramatic farewell statement that usually closes a career. Dhoni has rarely worked that way. But after an IPL season spent completely on the sidelines, it sounded like the clearest admission yet that the body may no longer allow another comeback. Raina says Dhoni left a small window open {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The line that will stay with CSK fans, however, is not Raina’s plea. It is Dhoni’s reply. “My body is a little weak” was not the kind of dramatic farewell statement that usually closes a career. Dhoni has rarely worked that way. But after an IPL season spent completely on the sidelines, it sounded like the clearest admission yet that the body may no longer allow another comeback. Raina says Dhoni left a small window open {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raina still tried to keep the door open. He said he also reminded Dhoni that the fans wanted him to return for another season. Dhoni, according to Raina, did not fully rule it out.

“Fans also want you to come. He said ‘let me see’. If he says let me see, there’s a chance he will work hard, and play again,” Raina added.

That small phrase, “let me see”, gives CSK fans something to hold on to. But the larger context points in the other direction.

Dhoni did not play a single match in IPL 2026. His calf injury kept him out from the start, and his attempted recovery did not lead to a return. CSK coach Stephen Fleming had earlier indicated that Dhoni was keen to return, but the calf had to be managed carefully, as another setback could end his tournament.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By the time CSK returned to Chepauk for their last home game, the comeback had not happened. Dhoni was there, but only as a presence. The lap of honour became the moment the crowd had been fearing all season: Dhoni in yellow, walking slowly around the ground, without saying anything final.

Also Read: MS Dhoni won’t tell you, but he’s retired from IPL – CSK know it, and soon, fans will too

The defeat to SRH added to the heaviness of the night. CSK’s campaign had already been hit by injury problems, inconsistency, and questions about transition. Dhoni’s absence made the season feel stranger than any CSK season before it. For nearly two decades, his presence had been the one constant. In 2026, even that was reduced to waiting, rehab and speculation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raina’s “missed call” line was an emotional attempt to reject that ending. His argument was simple: a season without Dhoni on the field cannot be the season that closes Dhoni’s IPL story.

MS Dhoni’s answer was quieter and more telling. The mind may still be willing. The franchise may still want him. The fans may still refuse to let go. But for the first time, the body has entered the conversation as the strongest voice.

There was no official retirement speech at Chepauk. There was no grand announcement, no final wave, no prepared goodbye. But Dhoni’s “my body is a little weak” response to Raina’s IPL 2027 request made the uncertainty feel sharper than ever.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For CSK fans, the wait now continues. For Dhoni, the final call remains personal. But after a season he could not play, and a Chepauk night that looked painfully close to farewell, the possibility of another comeback feels thinner than the hope around it.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON