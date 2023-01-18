‘My father was super pumped’: Ishan Kishan reveals emotional conversation with dad after maiden Test call-up - Watch

After stamping his authority with his swashbuckling batting in limited overs, Ishan Kishan will now hope to create a similar impact in red-ball cricket. The southpaw from Jharkhand earned a maiden call to India's Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which gets underway from February 9 in Nagpur.

Ishan came in place of Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing treatment following his horrific car accident and is expected to miss a good chunk of matches.

During an interaction with teammate Shubman Gill, the video of which was shared by BCCI on social media, Ishan shared his thoughts of getting the maiden Test call-up. During the chat, the wicketkeeper-batter also revealed his father Pranav Kumar Pandey's priceless reaction on receiving the news from his son.

“I broke the news to my family. My father was super pumped, he said ‘aise hi mehnat karna hai, aise hi practice karni hai (Keep working hard like this, keep practising like this),'” Ishan told Gill.

During the interaction, Ishan added that his father always pushed him to make the cut for India's Test squad.

“When I was playing white ball, he used to keep reminding me about how Test cricket is the real cricket, where a batsman faces the real challenges and his skill Tests gets tasted. To play at that level is a big thing. I was very happy when I got the news of my Test call-up and if I will get the chance I will try to perform well for the team,” he said.

It will be interesting to see how the management operates in the absence of Pant. Apart from Ishan, Andhra wicketkeeper KS Bharat, who is now a regular face in India's Test squad, is also part of the team. He has scored three half-centuries in the last four first-class matches, which include a 77-run knock while representing India A against Bangladesh A in December last year.

Meanwhile, Ishan, who was part of India's plans in the ODIs against Bangladesh, headed straight to Ranchi following the conclusion of the white-ball series to represent Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy. In an interview during while he was engaged with Ranji Trophy, Ishan had confirmed he is ready to play in all three formats for India.

“I enjoy playing red-ball cricket. Red ball swings more than the white ball and there is a bit of sledging as well. You have enough time to score run; situations also fluctuated with every session,” he said.

Gill further pointed out that Ishan made his T20I and ODI debut with a four or six, and asked will he maintain a similar approach in the longer format?

Ishan replied: “I think in red ball, I bat at No 6, and situation is a bit different. You need to read the situation and instead of playing a wild shot, one needs to be more sensible. If the ball will be in my arc and fielders will be up, I will go for the boundary.”

