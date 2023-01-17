Sarfaraz Khan responds to India snub with stunning Ranji Trophy ton; coach wins hearts with priceless gesture - Watch

Days after being ignored for the India squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his rich form and slammed yet another ton in the Ranji Trophy. His latest ton came in the match against Delhi on Tuesday. This was his third century in the ongoing season, as he led Mumbai's recovery after they were reduced to 110/5. Sarfaraz reached the milestone on the final session of the opening day.

Sarfaraz made full use of the missed chances, as he was given two lifelines by Delhi wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat, who also missed a stumping opportunity right before the tea interval. Sarfaraz's knock received a special ovation from Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar. The coach doffed his hat as Sarfaraz celebrated his ton with a loud roar, followed by his signature slap of the thigh celebration.

Take a bow Sarfaraz!!!



What a lovely gesture by coach Amol Muzumdar❤️@MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/cW5tA9OpeH — Bhagyesh Joshi 🏏🇮🇳 (@Cric_bhagya82) January 17, 2023

Sarfaraz has a phenomenal track record in the domestic circuit, having crossed the 900-run mark in consecutive seasons. He had finished as the leading run-scorer in the previous edition, having accumulated a staggering 982 runs from six matches. Despite his staggering numbers in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz was not considered for India's Test squad and the cricketer was frustrated with the snub. He took to social media to highlight his clinical performances in First Class cricket and said that he was feeling extremely low after he failed to make the India cut.

Also Read: PAK journalist mocks Kohli with 'bats at his best when there's no pressure' tweet, gets befitting reply by own cricketer

Coming back to the match, star opener Prithvi Shaw, who has recently been recalled into the national squad, gave Mumbai a good start after they were invited to bat first by Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shaw was trapped LBW for 40 off 35 balls and shortly after Mumbai lost three more batters in quick succession, which also included the prized scalp of captain Ajinkya Rahane, who could only manage two runs in his 25-ball stay in the middle.

Mumbai then steadied things a bit after being reduced to 66/4. However, with just 110 on the board Mumbai had lost half their side. Sarfaraz along with Shams Mulani then helped Mumbai recover as the pair stitched 144 runs for the sixth wicket.

Harshit Rana then provided the hosts with a crucial breakthrough as Mulani was caught by Dhruv Shorey for 39 (103). Sarfaraz also returned to the pavilion shortly after as he was stumped on 125 off 155 balls. His knock featured 16 boundaries and four maximums.

Mumbai were eventually bundled out for 293 in 79.2 overs, which was also the final action of the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON