PAK journalist mocks Kohli with 'bats at his best when there's no pressure' tweet, gets befitting reply by own cricketer

Virat Kohli's magnificent 166 helped India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI match of the series in Kerala by a colossal margin of 317 runs. This was Kohli's second century in the series and 46th overall which now puts him just three tons behind Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record in the format. Despite the impressive effort, Kohli was brutally mocked by a Pakistan journalist, however he was given a befitting reply by a cricket of his own country.

Moments after the big century, a Pakistan reporter mocked Kohli saying that he can only score big knocks when teher is no pressure or when there is no series on the line before opining that India need Kohli to score hundreds in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

"Virat Kohli is at his best when there's no pressure, series not on the line and conditions great for batting. There's no harm in gaining confidence and form in such matches, India need him to perform well in Test cricket with Australia coming over too tho. #INDvSL," he tweeted.

Pakistan all-rounder Sohaib Maqsood shut the reporter by tweeting, "Are you sure he is only best when there is no pressure grow up yar two wrongs dont make one right."

Are you sure he is only best when there is no pressure grow up yar 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿two wrongs dont make one right 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) January 15, 2023

Explaining his point, the reporter further pointed to the fact that Kohli managed to break his century drought in the match against Afghanistan last September after India were knocked out of Asia Cup.

"Sohaib bhai, for a player to regain confidence nothing helps more than favourable conditions. He had a lean patch but he needed a match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup when India were not in the tournament and then against Bangladesh when they had lost the series already," he tweeted.

The Pakistan cricketer once again replied questioning the logic behind the journalist's tweet. "When he wasnt getting runs he wasnt even getting on these roads tell me the country or pitches where he hasnt scored centuries???if they troll baber we all know how bigger player is baber ignore that," he said.

When he wasnt getting runs he wasnt even getting on these roads 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿tell me the country or pitches where he hasnt scored centuries???if they troll baber we all know how bigger player is baber ❤️❤️ignore that — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) January 15, 2023

Kohli will next feature in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 18.

