'My job is finished, Ricky Ponting's job will start now,' Amit Mishra after registering 4/24 against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals' call to bring back Amit Mishra in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians proved to be the right one as the right-arm leg spinner picked up four wickets in the Indian Premier League 2021 match. Mishra had missed the last two games, but he was included in the team against Mumbai, replacing seamer Lukman Meriwala.

The right-armer picked up the crucial wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the 9th over, dismissing him for 44.

In the same over, Mishra sent back the dangerous Hardik Pandya for a duck. But the leggie was not done for the day.

He returned in the 12th over to send back Kieron Pollard for just 2 and then got rid of Ishan Kishan in the 18th over. Mishra registered figures of 4/24 in his 4 overs, as helped DC to restrict MI to 137/8 in 20 overs.

Mishra’s 4-24 are the best bowling figures by a Delhi bowler against MI. Speaking after MI's innings, Mishra revealed what his plans were against the solid batting line-up of Mumbai.

"I always think about the wickets. Was little bit holding there, just trying to bowl in the right areas. I feel whenever you bowl in T20s, you just take wickets, then you put the opposition team under pressure," he said.

"I never change my bowling, I try to bowl to my strengths. I always think about variations not change in pace.

"Whenever he (Hardik Pandya) comes, I'll go for a wicket. I just tossed it up, went for the wicket and got it. With the batting attack we have, I think we can chase it but we have to bat smartly. My job is finished, Ricky Ponting's job will start now," he signed off.

