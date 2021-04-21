'Viru bhai please get my salary increased': Virender Sehwag recalls DC spinner Amit Mishra's request

After Amit Mishra registered a match-winning performance for his side Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, former India opener Virender Sehwag narrated an incident when the leg-spinner had asked for a 'salary hike' after claiming his first-ever hat-trick in the Indian Premier League back in 2008.

Sehwag's comments came after Mishra claimed a four-wicket haul to restrict the defending champions to a paltry 137/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Rishabh Pant & Co registered an easy 6-wicket win which came after five defeats in a row against the Mumbai-based franchise.

Mishra who holds the record for claiming most hat-tricks in the IPL - 3 - had picked up three in a row in the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 against Deccan Chargers while representing Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Sehwag was the captain of the Delhi side.

"He is [Amit Mishra] a kind of guy who is very calm and talks gently to everybody. He gets to mingle with everyone pretty quickly. So that’s why he becomes the favourite of his teammates. When he gets beaten, other players feel for him. And when takes wickets, all are happy for him. I remember when he claimed his first hat-trick. I asked him what do you want and he said ‘Viru Bhai, please get my salary increased.’ Now, I feel, he would be getting that much amount of money that he won’t ask for a raise even after getting another hat-trick," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

It was Mishra’s comeback game as he was dropped for two straight encounters after playing DC's tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings. His 4-24 is the best bowling figures by a Delhi bowler against MI.

Sehwag further explained why he is considered as one of the best bowlers of the league.

“Mishra seemed nervous during his over in powerplay. He got hit by Suryakumar Yadav hit for boundaries over covers. But when the powerplay ended, Mishra Ji also came back strong because once the field is spread, he also feels that he can bowl at a normal pace on which the batters have to take the risk.

“He bowled really well. That’s why he is one of the best bowlers of this tournament. He has the most wickets as a spinner. Had Rohit Sharma played his normal game against him, he could have scored 60-70 runs easily,” Sehwag added.

The former cricketer further spoke about Mishra getting Hardik Pandya for a duck. He said that the leg-spinner doesn’t hesitate in facing tough challenges.

“Amit Mishra knew that when Hardik Pandya plays spin, he simply attacks. If gets the ball in his area, he looks to smash it. If it’s his day, he whacks a maximum or else he will get out. So, Mishra is wise enough to judge if a batsman like Pandya goes after him, who will he bowl or what variation does he need to make. Mishra accepts challenges no matter who the batsman he is bowling at,” Sehwag said.