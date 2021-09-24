Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘My only regret, we couldn’t push him at No. 3’: Gambhir says letting Suryakuamr go has to be ‘KKR’s biggest loss'

Gautm Gambhir highlighted that Suryakumar didn’t score as much for KKR as he is scoring now for MI. The former said his only regret as a as KKR captain was not using Suryakumar at No. 3.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir (L) and Suryakumar Yadav (R)(HT Collage)

‘Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the peak of his career’ – that’s what Gautam Gambhir feels about the Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman. However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain also regrets the franchise’s decision to release the youngster, especially after grooming him for four years.

Back in 2012, Suryakumar began his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with MI but played just 1 game before moving to KKR in 2014. In his new team, the right-hander got to play 54 matches over a span of four years after which he returned to Mumbai in 2018.

Speaking with Star Sports network, Gambhir highlighted that Suryakumar didn’t score as much for KKR as he is scoring now for MI. The former said his only regret as a as KKR captain was not using Suryakumar at No. 3.

“My only regret was that we couldn’t push him at No. 3. We always wanted him to bat at no. 3 because we had Manish Pandey and Yousuf Pathan. So, we had to use him as a finisher. From KKR's point of view, this has to be their biggest loss – letting go Suryakumar Yadav. Because someone you groom for four years and then you let him go. And now, he is on at peak of his career,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

“Because we couldn’t give him that position, he couldn’t get those 400, 500 or 600 runs in a season. Someone’s loss could be someone’s massive gain. That’s exactly what has happened with Mumbai Indians. KKR let go of him and now he has become a mainstay of MI's batting line-up,” he added.

In 2018 players’ auction, Suryakumar was bought by MI for 3.2 crore. In return, the right-hand batter scored over 500 runs in that season. Since then, he has become a vital cog in MI’s batting unit. Suryakumar has maintained his consistency, scoring over 400 runs in the last two seasons. Currently he has 181 runs from 9 matches.

Suryakumar’s batting prowess led him to the Indian team earlier this year. After making remarkable debuts in T20I and ODI, he is set to represent India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

