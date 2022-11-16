'My Polly...': Hardik Pandya's touching tribute for former MI teammate Kieron Pollard

West Indies great Kieron Pollard's retirement has sparked an avalanche of tributes from a number of quarters. The all-rounder was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians side that won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and has now decided to take up the role of a batting coach with the team. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has joined the row of tributes. Pandya shared the dressing room with Pollard for a number of years and has spoken in the past of how important the Trinidadian was to him as a mentor.

"My Polly, I couldn't have asked for a better mentor and friend. Playing alongside you on the field has been one of the best experiences of my career so far. Never a dull moment. I wish you the best for your new role," said Pandya in his Instagram post.

"Knowing you the way I do, there is no doubt in my mind that you will succeed at your new role and continue to inspire another generation of fearless cricketers. Thank you for everything my brother, good luck and see you soon," he said. Pandya went from being a promising youngster to being a household name in his years with the Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021. He was hence part of the team in four of their five title winning campaigns before leading the Gujarat Titans to victory in 2022 season of the IPL as captain of the franchise in their debut run.

Pollard, who had retired from international cricket earlier this year, said that he had initially intended to keep playing for a few more years but decided to hang up his boots after a conversation with the MI management. “It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI',” he said in his statement.

