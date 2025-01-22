'My son is not safe...': Sanju Samson's father makes emotional appeal, alleges 'conspiracy' against India batter

Sanju Samson's father, Viswanath, has accused the Kerala Cricket Association of 'plotting conspiracy' against his son in the wake of the India batter's omission from the team's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. Samson was left out of the squad after it was revealed that he did not attend a mandatory camp; however, as the days progressed, things took a dramatic turn, with cracks between Samson and the KCA coming to the fore. After Samson was excluded from India's ODI squad for the three-match series against England and the Champions Trophy, KCA President Jayesh George criticised the batter, claiming he had only himself to blame after withdrawing from the camp with just a one-line text message. Things have turned ugly between the Samsons and the Kerala Cricket Association(Getty)

In response, Viswanath slammed certain 'small people' within the KCA for targeting his son. However, less than 48 hours later, Sanju Samson's father levelled some serious allegations against the association, accusing it of tarnishing his son's reputation and expressing fears that they would use Sanju as a scapegoat for any wrongdoings. Viswanath also appealed emotionally to other cricket associations, urging them to provide his son with an opportunity to play.

"I knew about six months ago that they are planning something against Sanju. KCA were plotting things in a way that he left Kerala. We couldn't fight with them. There are directors there. You can't talk back to them, you can't challenge them. My child is not safe. They will put the blame on Sanju for everything and people will believe them too. So I really want that my son stops playing cricket for Kerala. If any state wants to give my son a chance, saying 'Sanju, come and play for us', I am willing to make that appeal," Samson Viswanath told Sports Tak.

'Don't know what wrong have we done to them'

Viswanath, a retired footballer and former police constable, shared how his son has dedicated his entire life solely to cricket. Voicing his concerns, he expressed a desire for Sanju to sever ties with the KCA. He added that if other cricket boards offer Sanju an opportunity, they would willingly move out of Kerala.

"Sanju is only an individual, whereas the KCA is a big, powerful association. I am afraid they'll come up with conspiracy theories against my son. I don't know why they are after us. We didn't do anything wrong to them or anyone else for that matter. Sanju, in his life, has never enjoyed anything else apart from cricket. Except for cricket ground and practice, he has focused on nothing else. He has devoted 30 years of his life to cricket, but he is being isolated now. I have had enough; want to get him out of this association (KCA)," added Viswanath.