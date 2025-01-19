'Samson turn up when he feels like': KCA ends silence on Vijay Hazare Trophy act after IND star's Champions Trophy snub

Sanju Samson's omission from the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy was among the many talking points from captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's press conference on Saturday. Samson's stunning form in T20Is had led to increased calls for him to be included in the team and even be India's first-choice wicketkeeper ahead of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. India's Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)

However, it was also expected that Samson's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy could work against him. It was reported that the 30-year-old had been dropped from the Kerala squad when he said he was unavailable for preparatory camp before the start of the tournament. Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George has now confirmed that this was indeed the case and slammed Samson for sending a "one-line text" stating that he could not take part in the camp in Wayanad.

George was asked on MediaOne if Samson's exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad could've been because he didn't play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. “I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well," George said.

“So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn’t mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team," he said.

Indian squad for the Champions Trophy

India, the two-time winners, are bolstered by the availability of Jasprit Bumrah; however, his participation remains contingent on fitness. Hence, as a precaution, Harshit Rana has been added as his backup. If Bumrah does play, with him will be the returning Mohammed Shami, who will make his comeback to India's ODI setup.

Bumrah and Shami will reunite with Arshdeep Singh, the country's most successful bowler from 2024, as India's third front-line seamer. The same squad will play the three-ODI series against England starting February 6.

Despite being in rollicking form, there was no place for Karun Nair in the squad. The Vidarbha captain has been belting runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 752 of them with five centuries at an average of 752, and captured the attention of none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar less than 24 hours ago. However, Nair, as BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed, fell behind in the pecking order to those who play more regularly with the national team.