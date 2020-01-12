e-paper
Home / Cricket / My Sudama moment with lord Krishna: Mohammad Kaif's awesome post wins Internet

My Sudama moment with lord Krishna: Mohammad Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet

In his international career, Kaif played 125 ODIs and scored 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01. He had two centuries to his name. In the Tests, in 13 outings, he scored 324 runs and one century.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Mohammad Kaif
File image of Mohammad Kaif(Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted an awesome post with batting icon Sachin Tendulkar with the caption: My Sudama moment with lord Krishna. This post drew plenty of appreciation on Twitter and people hailed the former Uttar Pradesh captain for his humility.

 

Kaif is one of the best fielders to have played for India and he decided to hang his boots on July 13, 2018, 16 years after he played the memorable and match-winning knock against England in the NatWest Trophy final.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was also part of that match, hailed Kaif for choosing the perfect day to call it quits from all forms of cricket. “You’ve chosen the best day to announce your retirement, @MohammadKaif. Those memories are still fresh in our minds. May Lord bless you with more and more success, just like the one at Lord’s back in 2002. My best wishes to you always,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Sachin has also hailed Kaif for his tremendous fielding and even called him Indian cricket’s superman. When he turned 37, Sachin posted a picture of the fielder diving forward and captioned it: Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own #TeamIndia Superman. Bas cape missing hai, Kaifu. Have a super day and year ahead, @MohammadKaif.”

