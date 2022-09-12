'My wife told me...': Shahid Afridi reveals daughter 'was waving Indian flag' during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi has confirmed on live television that his daughter 'was waving the Indian flag' during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 4. Speaking on Samaa TV, the former Pakistan captain revealed that there was a shortage of Pakistan flags at the venue, so his daughter had to wave India's flag during the game. "My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I was unsure about whether to share it online or not", he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having lost to India in the Asia Cup group stage, Pakistan won the rematch in their Super 4 encounter. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Pakistan reached 182 for five in 19.5 overs with Mohammad Rizwan hammering 71 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz also played a crucial knock of 42 runs off 20 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, India posted 181 for seven in 20 overs with Virat Kohli registering 60 runs off 44 balls. Shadab Khan was in good bowling form and two wickets for Pakistan.

Eventually, Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the final, by 23 runs. Defending a target of 171 runs, Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs with Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga taking four-wicket and three-wicket hauls respectively. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne bagged two dismissals. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 45 balls by Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped the hosts reach 170 for six in 20 overs. Hasaranga also played a crucial knock, smacking 36 runs off 21 balls. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took three wickets for Pakistan.

After the win in the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said, "We played last year's qualifiers as well ... it's the set-up that has come through from three or four years back. The last two years were really good for us ... and winning Asia Cup will really help for the ... World Cup. The World Cup qualifiers will help as well because we will play in those conditions before the main tournament happens so it'll be really good for us."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON