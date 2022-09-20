'Na unki hum sunte he...': Babar Azam shuts Pakistan great for strike rate criticism with stern warning - Watch

Pakistan captain Babar Azam may be dominating the format given his stay at the top of the ICC rankings chart in T20Is for almost 1100 days before his compatriot and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan took over the throne earlier this month, but the star batter has long been subject to criticism over his strike rate in the format. The most brutal response had come from Pakistan great Aaqib Javed after the T20 World Cup squad was announced last week. But Babar, on Monday, shut the former Pakistan pacer for his criticism with a stern warning.

In an interview with Pak.TV, the former World Cup-winning pacer had criticised the selectors' decision to rely on Babar and Rizwan as the openers, despite their strike rate issues which has troubled the team in setting targets, before taking a brutal dig at the Pakistan captain with an anecdote from PSL.

“Our only mindset is to persist with these two openers and rely on them. They are effective, but where? When you have scores of 150-160 or lower. When we have a match with Karachi Kings and the total is 180+, we never really tried or wished to get Babar Azam out early. He bats at his own pace, and the (required) run rate keeps rising. Mohammad Rizwan also did well in the PSL, but when these two bat together, you see similar performances from them,” he said.

Ahead of the start of the England series at home on Tuesday, Babar was asked by a reporter on the same and the youngster was left disappointed at the strike rate criticism before he warned Javed of not making personal attacks, not just on him, but also on any member of the team.

“Agar unko lagta hoga ki out na kaare toh achhi baat he mere liye. Har ek ka apna point of view hota he. I think it's better if we focus now on Pakistan team. Logon ki apni opinion hoti he. Na unki hum sunte he ki woh kya kehe rahein he, bahar ki batein humlog andar nehi laate na unse sunte he. Aap baat karein but mere kheyal se jab aap in cheezon se guzre hote he and saare players in cheezon se guzre he toh pata hi kitna mushkil hota he, kitna pressure hota he responsibilities hote he so personal attacks nehi hone chaiye, me puri team ki baat kar raha hu. (It's okay if he feels that way. Everyone has their point of view and I think it's better we think from Pakistan's perspective. He might have his opinion; however, we don't listen to him. We don't discuss outer talks within the team. Every player has gone through tough situations in their career so there shouldn't be any personal attacks),” he said.

The seven-match series at home, with the opener in Karachi, will kick off Pakistan's final push for a preparation for the T20 World Cup next year.

