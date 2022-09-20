Home / Cricket / 'Few senior players had told me ‘we need to win this WC to take conversation away from 1983': Gambhir's huge revelation

'Few senior players had told me ‘we need to win this WC to take conversation away from 1983': Gambhir's huge revelation

cricket
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 09:13 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir revealed yet another story from the 2011 World Cup campaign, but this time made a rather shocking revelation. His pertained to the World Cup semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali.

2011 World Cup-winning team; Gautam Gambhir
2011 World Cup-winning team; Gautam Gambhir
ByHT Sports Desk

Over the last 11 years, world cricket have been treated to innumerable stories from the India dressing room on how they scripted history on home soil to lift the World Cup and on Monday, former India batter and a member of that World Cup-winning team, Gautam Gambhir revealed yet another story, but this time made a rather shocking revelation. His pertained to the World Cup semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali.

Speaking at the Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, Gambhir revealed that a few of the senior players in the team, he did not name them, had come to him and said that the team needs to win the World Cup. Gambhir mentioned that it had nothing to do with the team wanting to do it for the veterans in the team or end the long drought for a second World Cup for Indian cricket.

ALSO READ: 'I took the initiative. Told him, 'Kaps, we need to talk'': India great reveals how he convinced Kapil Dev to retire

Gambhir, who had later scored a match-winning 97 in the World Cup 2011 final, revealed that seniors wanted to bring home the trophy to take the conversation away from the Kapil Dev-led 1983 team and members of that team were then part of the commentary or discussions panels on various media platforms.

“Two or three senior players came to me and said ‘we need to win this tournament because we have to take the conversation away from 1983. We have to finish their thing off,’ Gambhir revealed the senior’s remarks.

“I said I haven’t come here to finish anyone. I haven’t come here to shorten someone’s line. I want to win this to extend our line. If the media is giving them jobs from 1983 to 2011, that’s the media’s problem, not ours. We need to win the World Cup because we want this country to be happy,” Gambhir recalled what he told them. “That is something which needs to change in the future.”

India had defeated Pakistan in the semi-final by 29 runs in Mohali before they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final in Mumbai to become the first team to lift the World Cup on home soil. The trophy also ended India's 28-year-long wait.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
icc world cup gautam gambhir indian cricket team + 1 more
icc world cup gautam gambhir indian cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out