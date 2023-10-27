Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Tamil Nadu beat Nagaland by 73 runs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Highlights :
First Innings
null Score - 196/8 in 20.0 overs
null batting performance
Vijay Shankar 36(24)
Washington Sundar 33(20)
null bowling performance
Nagaho Chishi 3-24-2
RS Jaganath Sinivas 4-34-2
Second Innings
null Score - 123/3 in 20.0 overs
null batting performance
Sedezhalie Rupero 42(55)
Rongsen Jonathan 27(28)
null bowling performance ...Read More
Sanjay Yadav 4-12-1
Shahrukh Khan 4-39-1
- Oct 27, 2023 01:59 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Tamil Nadu beat Nagaland by 73 runs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 123/3 after 20 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
RS Jaganath Sinivas 22 (10)
Sedezhalie Rupero 42 (55)
null
Shahrukh Khan 1/39 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Six on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 122/3 after 19.5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Four on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 116/3 after 19.4 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:52 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 109/3 after 19 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
RS Jaganath Sinivas 10 (6)
Sedezhalie Rupero 40 (53)
null
Washington Sundar 0/26 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:52 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Four on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 109/3 after 18.5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:51 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 105/3 after 18.3 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:49 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 98/3 after 18 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
RS Jaganath Sinivas 0 (1)
Sedezhalie Rupero 39 (52)
null
Shahrukh Khan 1/25 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:47 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sumit Kumar is out and null at 98/3 after 17.5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Sai Kishore b Shahrukh Khan.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:46 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sumit Kumar smashed a Four on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 96/2 after 17.2 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:44 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 90/2 after 17 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sedezhalie Rupero 38 (51)
Sumit Kumar 14 (16)
null
Sai Kishore 0/8 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:42 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 89/2 after 16 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sumit Kumar 13 (14)
Sedezhalie Rupero 38 (47)
null
Shahrukh Khan 0/17 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:41 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sumit Kumar smashed a Six on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 88/2 after 15.5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:38 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 75/2 after 15 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sedezhalie Rupero 32 (44)
Sumit Kumar 5 (11)
null
Sanjay Yadav 1/12 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:35 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 70/2 after 14 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sedezhalie Rupero 29 (40)
Sumit Kumar 3 (9)
null
Shahrukh Khan 0/3 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:32 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 67/2 after 13 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sumit Kumar 2 (8)
Sedezhalie Rupero 27 (35)
null
Sanjay Yadav 1/7 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:29 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 65/2 after 12 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sedezhalie Rupero 26 (34)
Sumit Kumar 1 (3)
null
Washington Sundar 0/15 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:28 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a Four on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 65/2 after 11.3 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:27 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 61/2 after 11 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sedezhalie Rupero 22 (28)
Sumit Kumar 1 (3)
null
Sanjay Yadav 1/5 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rongsen Jonathan is out and null at 59/2 after 10.2 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! st Narayan Jagadeesan b Sanjay Yadav.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:23 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 58/1 after 10 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 27 (27)
Sedezhalie Rupero 20 (26)
null
Washington Sundar 0/11 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:20 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 55/1 after 9 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 26 (24)
Sedezhalie Rupero 18 (23)
null
Sanjay Yadav 0/2 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:17 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 53/1 after 8 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 25 (20)
Sedezhalie Rupero 17 (21)
null
Washington Sundar 0/8 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:16 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 51/1 after 7.3 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:14 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 45/1 after 7 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 24 (18)
Sedezhalie Rupero 10 (17)
null
Sai Kishore 0/7 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 42/1 after 6 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 22 (16)
Sedezhalie Rupero 9 (13)
null
Kuldeep Sen 1/30 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 42/1 after 5.6 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:08 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 37/1 after 5.2 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:06 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 32/1 after 5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 17 (13)
Sedezhalie Rupero 4 (10)
null
Sai Kishore 0/4 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:03 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 30/1 after 4 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Rongsen Jonathan 16 (10)
Sedezhalie Rupero 3 (7)
null
Kuldeep Sen 1/20 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:03 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 30/1 after 3.6 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 23/1 after 3 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sedezhalie Rupero 1 (5)
Rongsen Jonathan 11 (6)
null
Sai Kishore 0/2 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:54 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 21/1 after 2 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Oren Ngullie 10 (7)
Rongsen Jonathan 10 (5)
null
Kuldeep Sen 1/13 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:54 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Oren Ngullie is out and null at 21/1 after 1.6 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! lbw b Kuldeep Sen.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:54 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Oren Ngullie smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 21/0 after 1.5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:52 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 16/0 after 1.2 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:51 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 12/0 after 1.1 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:49 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 8/0 after 1 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Oren Ngullie 6 (5)
Rongsen Jonathan 1 (1)
null
Sandeep Warrier 0/8 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:49 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Oren Ngullie smashed a Four on Sandeep Warrier bowling . null at 8/0 after 0.6 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:30 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 196/8 after 20 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sanjay Yadav 13 (8)
Sai Kishore 9 (5)
null
Chopise Hopongkyu 2/42 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:30 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sanjay Yadav smashed a Six on Chopise Hopongkyu bowling . null at 196/8 after 19.6 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:28 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sanjay Yadav smashed a Four on Chopise Hopongkyu bowling . null at 186/8 after 19.2 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:26 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 181/8 after 19 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sai Kishore 5 (2)
Sanjay Yadav 2 (5)
null
RS Jaganath Sinivas 2/34 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:26 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sai Kishore smashed a Four on RS Jaganath Sinivas bowling . null at 180/8 after 18.5 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sanjay Yadav is out and null at 176/8 after 18.4 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! run out (Oren Ngullie).
- Oct 27, 2023 12:20 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 174/7 after 18 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Sanjay Yadav 2 (3)
M Mohammed 1 (1)
null
Chopise Hopongkyu 2/27 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:18 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ajitesh G is out and null at 172/7 after 17.4 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Khrievitso Kense b Chopise Hopongkyu.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:16 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Narayan Jagadeesan is out and null at 171/6 after 17.1 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Rongsen Jonathan b Chopise Hopongkyu.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:14 PM ISTNagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 171/5 after 17 overs
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
null
Narayan Jagadeesan 27 (14)
Ajitesh G 25 (12)
null
Khrievitso Kense 1/49 (4)