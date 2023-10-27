News / Cricket / Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Tamil Nadu beat Nagaland by 73 runs

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Tamil Nadu beat Nagaland by 73 runs

Oct 27, 2023 01:59 PM IST
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Tamil Nadu beat Nagaland by 73 runs

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Highlights :

First Innings

null Score - 196/8 in 20.0 overs

null batting performance
Vijay Shankar 36(24)
Washington Sundar 33(20)

null bowling performance
Nagaho Chishi 3-24-2
RS Jaganath Sinivas 4-34-2

Second Innings

null Score - 123/3 in 20.0 overs

null batting performance
Sedezhalie Rupero 42(55)
Rongsen Jonathan 27(28)

null bowling performance
Sanjay Yadav 4-12-1
Shahrukh Khan 4-39-1

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Match 117 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Match 117 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:59 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Tamil Nadu beat Nagaland by 73 runs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 123/3 after 20 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    RS Jaganath Sinivas 22 (10)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 42 (55)
    null
    Shahrukh Khan 1/39 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Six on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 122/3 after 19.5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Four on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 116/3 after 19.4 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:52 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 109/3 after 19 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    RS Jaganath Sinivas 10 (6)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 40 (53)
    null
    Washington Sundar 0/26 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:52 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Four on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 109/3 after 18.5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:51 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: RS Jaganath Sinivas smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 105/3 after 18.3 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:49 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 98/3 after 18 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    RS Jaganath Sinivas 0 (1)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 39 (52)
    null
    Shahrukh Khan 1/25 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:47 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sumit Kumar is out and null at 98/3 after 17.5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Sai Kishore b Shahrukh Khan.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:46 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sumit Kumar smashed a Four on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 96/2 after 17.2 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:44 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 90/2 after 17 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sedezhalie Rupero 38 (51)
    Sumit Kumar 14 (16)
    null
    Sai Kishore 0/8 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:42 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 89/2 after 16 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sumit Kumar 13 (14)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 38 (47)
    null
    Shahrukh Khan 0/17 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:41 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sumit Kumar smashed a Six on Shahrukh Khan bowling . null at 88/2 after 15.5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards square leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:38 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 75/2 after 15 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sedezhalie Rupero 32 (44)
    Sumit Kumar 5 (11)
    null
    Sanjay Yadav 1/12 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:35 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 70/2 after 14 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sedezhalie Rupero 29 (40)
    Sumit Kumar 3 (9)
    null
    Shahrukh Khan 0/3 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:32 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 67/2 after 13 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sumit Kumar 2 (8)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 27 (35)
    null
    Sanjay Yadav 1/7 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:29 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 65/2 after 12 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sedezhalie Rupero 26 (34)
    Sumit Kumar 1 (3)
    null
    Washington Sundar 0/15 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:28 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a Four on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 65/2 after 11.3 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:27 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 61/2 after 11 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sedezhalie Rupero 22 (28)
    Sumit Kumar 1 (3)
    null
    Sanjay Yadav 1/5 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rongsen Jonathan is out and null at 59/2 after 10.2 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! st Narayan Jagadeesan b Sanjay Yadav.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:23 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 58/1 after 10 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 27 (27)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 20 (26)
    null
    Washington Sundar 0/11 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:20 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 55/1 after 9 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 26 (24)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 18 (23)
    null
    Sanjay Yadav 0/2 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:17 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 53/1 after 8 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 25 (20)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 17 (21)
    null
    Washington Sundar 0/8 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:16 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 51/1 after 7.3 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:14 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 45/1 after 7 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 24 (18)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 10 (17)
    null
    Sai Kishore 0/7 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 42/1 after 6 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 22 (16)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 9 (13)
    null
    Kuldeep Sen 1/30 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 42/1 after 5.6 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:08 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 37/1 after 5.2 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:06 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 32/1 after 5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 17 (13)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 4 (10)
    null
    Sai Kishore 0/4 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:03 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 30/1 after 4 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Rongsen Jonathan 16 (10)
    Sedezhalie Rupero 3 (7)
    null
    Kuldeep Sen 1/20 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:03 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 30/1 after 3.6 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 23/1 after 3 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sedezhalie Rupero 1 (5)
    Rongsen Jonathan 11 (6)
    null
    Sai Kishore 0/2 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:54 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 21/1 after 2 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Oren Ngullie 10 (7)
    Rongsen Jonathan 10 (5)
    null
    Kuldeep Sen 1/13 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:54 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Oren Ngullie is out and null at 21/1 after 1.6 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! lbw b Kuldeep Sen.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:54 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Oren Ngullie smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 21/0 after 1.5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:52 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 16/0 after 1.2 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:51 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Rongsen Jonathan smashed a Four on Kuldeep Sen bowling . null at 12/0 after 1.1 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:49 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 8/0 after 1 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Oren Ngullie 6 (5)
    Rongsen Jonathan 1 (1)
    null
    Sandeep Warrier 0/8 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:49 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Oren Ngullie smashed a Four on Sandeep Warrier bowling . null at 8/0 after 0.6 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:30 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 196/8 after 20 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sanjay Yadav 13 (8)
    Sai Kishore 9 (5)
    null
    Chopise Hopongkyu 2/42 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:30 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sanjay Yadav smashed a Six on Chopise Hopongkyu bowling . null at 196/8 after 19.6 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:28 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sanjay Yadav smashed a Four on Chopise Hopongkyu bowling . null at 186/8 after 19.2 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:26 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 181/8 after 19 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sai Kishore 5 (2)
    Sanjay Yadav 2 (5)
    null
    RS Jaganath Sinivas 2/34 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:26 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Sai Kishore smashed a Four on RS Jaganath Sinivas bowling . null at 180/8 after 18.5 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sanjay Yadav is out and null at 176/8 after 18.4 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! run out (Oren Ngullie).

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:20 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 174/7 after 18 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Sanjay Yadav 2 (3)
    M Mohammed 1 (1)
    null
    Chopise Hopongkyu 2/27 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:18 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ajitesh G is out and null at 172/7 after 17.4 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Khrievitso Kense b Chopise Hopongkyu.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:16 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Narayan Jagadeesan is out and null at 171/6 after 17.1 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Rongsen Jonathan b Chopise Hopongkyu.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:14 PM IST
    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 171/5 after 17 overs

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Narayan Jagadeesan 27 (14)
    Ajitesh G 25 (12)
    null
    Khrievitso Kense 1/49 (4)

