Najmul, Mushfiqur steer Bangladesh to win over Ireland in thrilling ODI finish

PTI |
May 13, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Najmul's 117 laid the foundation in Bangladesh's 320-run chase in the second ODI against Ireland.

Mushfiqur Rahim finished the chase that Najmul Hossain Shanto started for Bangladesh to win a thrilling one-day international against Ireland in the last over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his century
Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his century

A delayed start due to rain on Friday reduced the match to 45 overs each, and Ireland amassed 319/6 thanks to a team-record 140 by Harry Tector.

Najmul's 117 laid the foundation in Bangladesh's reply, and when four runs were needed from the last four balls, the wicketkeeper Mushfiqur hit a boundary to give Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the series after two matches.

The first ODI on Tuesday was washed out. The last match, also in Chelmsford, is on Sunday.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das were out early in the chase and Shakib Al Hasan hit five boundaries in his 26. His dismissal brought Towhid Hridoy to the crease, and his partnership with Najmul regained the momentum for Bangladesh.

Their stand of 131 in 17 overs had Bangladesh cruising. But in the same over that Najmul reached his maiden ODI hundred, Hridoy holed out for 68.

“Hridoy batted well. His intent helped me,” Najmul said.

Najmul was out after facing 93 balls by pulling Curtis Campher once too often.

After Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 19-run cameo, Bangladesh needed only 34 off 32 balls but drama ensued.

Mushfiqur barely survived a run-out chance, and in the final over he hit Mark Adair straight to square leg, but the high full toss was declared a no-ball. Mushfiqur ramped the extra ball over the wicketkeeper to the boundary to win the match.

The slick, cold conditions and small ground disadvantaged the bowlers, but the Ireland openers were out quickly.

Tector took over with support from captain Andrew Balbirnie. Three sixes in four balls off Taijul Islam brought up Tector's half-century off 54 balls and lifted Irish confidence.

When Balbirnie departed for 42 in a stand of 98, Tector was joined by George Dockrell in a belligerent century stand. Tector reached his fourth ODI century off 93 balls. Tector fell a ball after hitting his 10th six, a record for Ireland in an ODI.

Dockrell's unbeaten 74 equalled his best score for Ireland.

“We were good but not enough,” Balbirnie said.

bangladesh cricket
Sign out