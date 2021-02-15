Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket
Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down curtains on a two-decade-long illustrious domestic career
The 37-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Ranji Trophy, has featured in one Test, one ODI and two T20 Internationals.
"I would like to announce my retirement," Ojha, who struggled to hold back tears, said in a virtual press conference.
"It is time for me to move on. It was a long journey, I am grateful I had this opportunity and I could fulfil my dream of playing for country and state," he said.
Ojha made his international debut in 2010 in his only ODI against Sri Lanka, followed by his first T20I match in Zimbabwe a week later. His lone Test came in 2015 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Although Ojha's international career never took off, the Ujjain-born player has played 146 first-class games notching up 9,753 runs with 22 hundreds at an average of 41.67 in a career spanning two decades.
The right-hand batsman has been excellent in the domestic circuit both with the gloves and bat. In the 143 List A and 182 T20s games, Ojha amassed 4,278 and 2,972 runs respectively.
He last appeared in a Ranji Trophy match for MP against Uttar Pradesh in January last year. He had captained MP in that Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Indore.
In the Indian Premier League, Ojha played for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Goes under radar: Gambhir calls Ashwin India's biggest matchwinner since Kumble
Given what he brings to the table, Gambhir reckons Ashwin often goes unnoticed for his gigantic contributions to the team and called the spinner India's biggest match-winner since the legendary Anil Kumble.
Moeen Ali dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for the seventh time in Test matches.
After Virat's dismissal, three wickets fell quickly and it looked like Ashwin might not get his hundred. India had lost nine wickets and Ashwin still needed more than 20 runs to get to the century-mark.
The second day belonged to Team India as they bowled out England for just 134 runs. They took a huge 249 runs with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara still on the crease. 15 wickets fell on Day 2.
England are 53/3 at stumps on Day 3, needing another 429, leaving India seven strikes away from levelling the series 1-1.
