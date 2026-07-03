'Why point the gun at Sanju Samson?' Former BCCI selector challenges growing clamour for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut

World cricket seems to be running out of patience with India's patience over the phenomenon that is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 1st T20I against England, at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. (ANI Pic Service)

The 15-year-old forced his way into the senior squad after a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, where he amassed 776 runs. If handed a debut now, he would surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become India's youngest-ever international cricketer. More than the record, though, the cricketing world is eager to see the teenage sensation on the biggest stage, with several experts calling for India to hand him an immediate debut.

Not everyone agrees.

Former BCCI selector Saba Karim has backed India's cautious approach, arguing that it would be unfair to drop Sanju Samson, who cemented his place in the T20I side after finishing as the Player of the Tournament in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

"I don't think so at this stage. Sanju Samson is a fabulous player. He has been a match-winner. He had a very good IPL season. Before that, he was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. What are we looking at? Sanju Samson would be thinking, 'Why is everyone pointing the gun at me?'" Saba said on Star Sports' show 'Follow the Blues'.

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Karim instead highlighted the biggest positive for Sooryavanshi is simply being part of India's senior dressing room at the age of 15.

"Even for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, this is a good learning curve. He also gets to understand that to get into this Indian team XI, you have to earn your call-up. This environment will help him grow as a player and as a human being. Although he has got such an incredible amount of talent, when you get into such a competitive environment, you need to bide your time," he added.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who was part of the same panel, echoed those sentiments.

"This is a massive opportunity for him. He might not have got a chance in the playing XI, but he is part of the Indian team. It's a big thing if you are in the 15-member squad, and it's a dream-come-true moment for him. When he gets a chance in the playing XI, it will be an even bigger moment than that," Pujara said.

"He will have to wait for his opportunity. It's a big positive for Vaibhav Suryavanshi that he is part of the squad. He gets to train with the players and be in an environment where senior cricketers and coaches are around him to learn from. He is an exceptional talent, but he will have to wait a little for that opportunity."

India are currently in England for a five-match T20I series. The opening match in Durham on Wednesday was washed out after the first innings because of rain, with the second T20I scheduled to be played on Saturday.