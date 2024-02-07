Named after Tendulkar, India's U19 World Cup hero Sachin Dhas is a Virat Kohli fan

Swashbuckling batter Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan staged India's epic comeback in the first semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 against hosts South Africa on Tuesday. Launching an all-out attack on the Proteas bowlers, Dhas teamed up with skipper Saharan to rescue Team India from a top-order collapse in the penultimate clash of the ICC event. Named after the Master Blaster, India's U19 World Cup hero Sachin Dhas is a Virat Kohli fan(Getty Images-AFP)

One of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket, Sachin bats for the U-19 side at the No.6 position. Sachin was India's saviour in the low-scoring semi-final against Proteas. The youngster arrived at the crease when the U-19 World Cup hosts reduced the defending champions to 31/4 during their thrilling run chase at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

While captain Uday played the role of an anchor, explosive batter Sachin demolished the Proteas bowlers with his stroke-filled knock in the semi-final. Young Sachin smashed 96 off 95 balls to turn the tie on its head. Sachin and skipper Uday added 171 runs for the fifth wicket to put India in the driving seat.

Thanks to Sachin and Uday's record stand, India entered its ninth final of the U-19 World Cup. Speaking to news agency PTI after Sachin's batting masterclass earned him plaudits, Dhas' father Sanjay revealed that he named his son after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

‘I was a huge Tendulkar fan but he also likes Kohli’

"I named him after Sachin Tendulkar when he was born in 2005 because I was a huge fan but he also likes Virat Kohli a lot. Sachin ka koi dost nahi hai. Main hi uska dost hun. Koi shaadi, koi janamdin kahin gaya nahi. Cricket se focus hate, aisa kuch karne maine diya hi nahi (He has no friends. I am his only friend. I have never allowed him to attend marriages, birthday parties so that his focus never wavers)," Sachin's father Sanjay was quoted as saying.

India's designated finisher at the U-19 World Cup, Sachin has amassed 294 runs with a 100-plus strike rate. The middle-order batter creamed 11 fours and smoked one maximum in his entertaining knock against South Africa. The in-form batter was only four runs short of a brilliant century when leading wicket-taker Kwena Maphaka got the better of him.

'My son will play for the senior team'

"The training part in Beed was certainly tough but not the selection part in age group state teams. Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has been fair to my son. He performed at every level and he was always picked on merit. I know he will have to face far tougher tests but I believe by God's grace and everyone's good wishes, my son will play for the senior team very soon. We are all waiting for that day," Sanjay added.