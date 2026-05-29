Nandani’s dream debut signals arrival of a new pace force

Chandigarh: Chandigarh pacer Nandani Sharma has quickly developed a reputation for making memorable first impressions. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old fast bowler grabbed attention in the Women’s Premier League with her fearless bowling and wicket-taking ability. On Thursday night at Chelmsford, she delivered another statement performance — this time on the international stage. India's Nandani Sharma celebrates the wicket of England's Dani Gibson on Thursday in Chelmsford. (AP)

Making her India debut against England in the T20I series, Nandani produced a match-winning spell of 3/34 to help India secure a comfortable 38-run victory. It was a debut that highlighted not only her skill with the ball but also her temperament under pressure.

Moments before the game, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, rested for the match, handed Nandani her maiden India cap with a light-hearted challenge. “Take five wickets on your debut. Tere liye toh easy hoga yeh,” Harmanpreet joked.

While Nandani did not complete the five-wicket prophecy, she still left a major impact on the contest. After an expensive start, the Chandigarh bowler showed impressive composure to bounce back. Using her slower deliveries cleverly on a batting-friendly surface, she removed the dangerous Amy Jones, who had threatened to steer England’s chase with a fluent 67 off 48 balls. Dani Gibson and Issy Wong soon followed as Nandani changed the momentum of the game with timely breakthroughs.

Nandani became only the second Indian woman pacer to claim a three-wicket haul on T20I debut. The other Indian to achieve the feat was Soniya Dabir, who returned figures of 3/23 against England in Mumbai in 2010.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Nandani’s rise has been swift but backed by years of hard work and persistence. Ahead of WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals bought her for ₹20 lakh, which soon proved to be a smart decision.

In just her second WPL appearance, she created history by becoming the first Indian player to register both a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in the tournament. She eventually finished with 17 wickets — joint-highest in the competition — playing a key role in helping Delhi Capitals finish runners-up.

India stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was full of praise for the debutant after the match. “She’s just brilliant. She’s a character. She comes with a lot of fire,” Mandhana said. “We saw that in the WPL when she bowled with Delhi Capitals. On debut, to come back from her first over and take wickets was really special.”

The journey to the Indian team was not entirely straightforward. Nandani had initially been among the standby players for the Women’s T20 World Cup after regaining fitness at the Centre of Excellence. Her Punjab teammate and state captain Kashvee Gautam was ahead in the pecking order before a knee injury ruled Kashvee out, opening the door for Nandani.

She grabbed the opportunity immediately, earning selection for the England series, the Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales beginning June 12, and the standalone Test match after the tournament.

While India has been struggling with medium-pacers like Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee, Amanjot Kaur falling prey to injuries, Nandani would relish the chance in England, especially as conditions suit her bowling.

Interestingly, Nandani’s sensational debut also overshadowed Yastika Bhatia’s inspiring comeback knock of 54 off 40 balls after a 20-month injury layoff following ACL surgery. For Indian women’s cricket, Nandani’s emergence offers another exciting pace option ahead of a major World Cup. And for the Chandigarh pacer, this dream journey is only beginning.