WATCH: Naseem Shah castles Cameron Green with a 141 kmph scorcher, joins Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir in unique list

Naseem Shah was on fire in Australia's first innings against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday, recording figures of 4/58 which helped him enter an exclusive club among Pakistan Test bowlers. Naseem, 19, recorded figures of 4/58 as Pakistan dismissed Australia for 391 runs in the first innings of the third Test in Lahore and one of his wickets was that of Cameron Green, who was leading Australia's late fightback with Alex Carey.

Green had batted 163 deliveries and was on 79 when Naseem cleaned him up. The right-handed pacer sent the delivery down from over the wicket at a good length. Green pushed forward but the ball jagged in, sped through the gap between bat and pad and crashed onto the stumps.

Naseem had earlier taken the all-important wicket of Steve Smith, denying the Australia vice-captain a century yet again. It ended a 138-run stand between Smith and Usman Khawaja. He then dismissed Travis Head before accounting for Green and Nathan Lyon.

Naseem thus became just the third Pakistani teenager to take four wickets in an innings in a Test match against Australia after former captain Shahid Afridi and former fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

Afridi burst onto the scene in international cricket by taking five wickets in his debut Test match against Australia in Karachi in 1998. Incidentally, it was the last Test match to be played by Australia in Pakistan before the ongoing tour.

Amir, meanwhile, recorded extraordinary figures of 5/15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2009.

The series remains tied at 0-0 going into the third Test with the first and second matches ending in draws. While the first match petered out to a draw on a docile pitch in Rawalpindi on which only three innings could be played, Pakistan pulled off an extraordinary escape in the second in Karachi, batting nearly two full days to ensure that Australia don't take a lead in the series.